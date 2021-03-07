Image Source : FILE IMAGE International Women's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, HD Images WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Statuses

International Women's Day 2021: March 8 every year is celebrated as the International Women’s Day all around the globe. The day marks the commemoration of the women power and the movement of women’s rights.On this day women all around the world are honoured for their sterling contribution in our lives. Ladies receive gifts from men, children and even other women in order to make them feel special. The first observance of Women’s Day took place on February 28, 1909 in New York. March 8th was suggested by the 1910 International Women’s Conference to be observed as International Women’s Day. Despite the fact that women should be celebrated everyday and not just on one day, we are here with the best quotes, wishes, wallpapers, HD images, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses that you can send tyour loved ones.

International Women’s Day 2021 Facebook Statuses, WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Best Wishes:

Woman must not accept; she must challenge. She must not be awed by that which has been built up around her; she must reverence that woman in her which struggles for expression.

A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.

A woman is like a tea bag - you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.

Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess -the queen protects the king. Happy women's day, wifey!

Support women on their way to the top. Trust that they will extend a hand to those who follow. More power to all our lovely ladies on Women's Day 2021!

A woman is a friend, nurturer, guide and partner who shows a man what loving, caring and sharing is. Happy women's day to my special one!

The beauty of a woman must be seen from in her eyes because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides. Happy women's day!

International Women’s Day 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers:

International Women’s Day 2021 Quotes:

I think women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men, they are far superior and always have been. Happy International Women's Day 2020!

The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description.

Don't let anyone tell you're weak because you're a woman. Cheers to womanhood!

Quotes Credits: Wise Old Sayings Website

International Women’s Day 2021 Greetings:

