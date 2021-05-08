Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Mother's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, greetings, photos, HD images

Happy International Mother's Day 2021 Wishes images, Whatsapp messages, status, quotes

On the second Sunday of May every year, Mother's Day is celebrated. this year, the day falls on May 9th. It is a celebration of relentless love, sacrifice and cares that mothers have towards their children. A mother plays many different roles for a child. From being a parent to a sibling and best friend, she dons many hats and never complains. Her life starts revolving around their children. In most of the countries, Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May, while several others celebrate the occasion on different dates according to their beliefs.

While we agree that one day is not enough to honour mothers, this day is just a way to shower your love and care on them and make them feel special. Your love and care are all that matter to her. If you are not with her, then do not forget to call and drop a sweet message expressing your gratitude and love.

Here are Mothers Day wishes, quotes and photos which you can send to your mom:

Happy Mother's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages

Happy Mother’s Day to a woman who deserves a medal. for putting up with me all these years.

Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day!

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." -Cardinal Meymillod

To the best Mom in the world, Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for being my everything: my cook, counselor, driver, and cheerleader.

I wish one day I could grow up to become as graceful, as strong, as loving as you are. Wishing Happy Mother’s Day to the mom who inspires me.

Happy Mother’s Day Mom! I feel so blessed to have you as my Mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me. I love you!

I wanted to get you something special this Mother’s Day, so I decided to give you some peace and quiet.

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." -George Eliot

"Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother's secret hope outlives them all." -Oliver Wendell Holmes

Happy Mother's Day 2021: HD Images and Wallpaper

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Mother's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, greetings, photos, HD images

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Mother's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, greetings, photos, HD images

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Mother's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, greetings, photos, HD images

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Mother's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, greetings, photos, HD images

Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Mother's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, WhatsApp messages, greetings, photos, HD images