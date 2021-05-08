Mother’s Day 2021: 5 easy potato recipes to make your mom feel special

“Maa ke haath ka khana”, is something that we all love and relish because there is nothing to beat our homemade food. It always gives a more special feel than eating out. Our mothers have always been there for us, filling us with love and a lot of tasty dishes. With Mother’s Day coming right around the corner let us do something special for the lovely lady of our lives and what is better than cooking something delicious and gifting a pleasant surprise to her!! We have handpicked some of the best and most scrumptious recipes that can be easily prepared with just frozen potato based snacks. Yes! Here are some tasty and lip-smacking potato meals that you can prepare for your mom on this Mother’s Day.

Aloo Tikki Chat

Ingredients

Ready to cook Aloo Tikki -- 02 no

Coriander mint Chutney - 25 grams

Curd - 40 grams

Tamarind Chutney - 15 grams

Roasted Cumin seeds - 02 grams

Red Chilly powder - 01 grams

Rock salt - To taste

Lime - Squeeze a few drops

Mint Sprig - For garnish

Cooking Instructions:

• Heat the oil and deep fry Aloo tikki for 3 minutes @ 180 degree centigrade or tawa Fry two Frozen Aloo Tikki till the colour turns golden. Then drain and place it on a plate.

• Crush the centre with your thumb. Top it with a splash of whisked Curd uniformly on both the tikkis.

• Top over the coriander and mint chutney, tamarind chutney. Then sprinkle the crushed roasted cumin seeds, red chilly powder and rock salt.

• Squeeze the lime and garnish with a Spring of Mint.

Veggie Wrap

Ingredients

Ready to cook Veggie Stix - 03 to 04 no

Handmade normal paratha - 01 no

Salad Kachumber

(Julienne Onion, cabbage, carrots, red/green capsicum) - 30 grams

Tomato Ketchup - 10 grams

Green Chilly Sauce - 05 grams

Chat Masala - To taste

Seasoning Optional - To taste

Chopped Finely Coriander leaves - To garnish

Butter paper/Food foil - 01 nos

Cooking Instructions:

• Heat the oil and deep fry the Veggie Stix for 3 min @ 180 degree centigrade or in a kadhai till the colour turns golden. Then drain and place it aside.

• Blend the vegetable salad with chatmasala, chopped coriander leaves and lime juice.

• Heat a pan, spread in oil and cook the paratha uniformly on both sides.

• Place the Veggie Stix at the centre of the paratha.

• Top the salad along the centre over the stix, dash it with sauces as preferred or available.

• Sprinkle seasoning if required and roll the paratha and wrap it in a butter paper or food foil and serve hot.

Stir Fried Pops in Sriracha Sauce

Ingredients

Ready to cook Jalapeno cheesy Pops - 10 nos

Fresh Onion - 01 nos

Green capsicum - 01 nos

Tomatoes - 02 nos

Chopped Garlic - 10 grams

Chopped ginger - 08 grams

Red chilly flakes - 01 grams

Sriracha Sauce - 10 grams

Soya sauce - 05 grams

Spring Onions - 10 grams

Salt - To taste

Cooking Instructions:

• Heat the oil and deep fry Jalapeno Cheesy Pops for 3 min @ 180 degree centigrade or in a kadhai fry till the colour turns golden. Then drain and place it aside.

• Wash and cut the onion, capsicum and tomatoes to large dices.

• Skewer the jalapeno cheesy pops and the diced vegetables alternately into the satey sticks.

• Take a frying pan, add little oil and heat till smoking. Add the chopped ginger and garlic saute uniformly.

• Add in the sauces, toss up the skewered vegetables into the sauce and check seasoning.

• Transfer to a plate and garnish with spring onions.

Mumbai Sev Chat

Ingredients

Ready to cook Mumbai Aloo Vada - 02 no

Spicy Coriander mint Chutney - 25 gms

Curd - 20 gms

Tamarind Chutney - 15 gms

Red Chilly powder - 01 pinch

Rock salt - To taste

Sev Bhujia - 20 gms

Lime - Squeeze a few Drops

Chopped coriander Leaves - For garnish

Chopped Onion - Optional

Cooking Instructions:

• Heat the oil, deep fry two HyFun Mumbai Aloo Vadas straight from the freezer at 180 degree centigrade for 4 min or tawa. Fry till the colour turns golden.

• Drain and place it on a plate. Crush the centre with your thumb.

• Splash in whisked curd uniformly on both the tikkis.

• Top over the spicy mint, coriander and mint chutney. Then add a dash of tamarind chutney.

• Sprinkle a pinch of red chilly powder, rock salt and generously some Sev Bhujia.

• Squeeze the lime and garnish with fine chopped coriander leaves. (Chopped Onions Optional)

Veggie Hakka Noodles

Ingredients

Ready to cook Barbeque Bites - 10 nos

Noodles - 100 grams

Chopped Onion - 30 grams

Carrots - 20 grams

Green capsicum - 20 grams

Chopped Garlic - 10 grams

Chopped ginger - 08 grams

Chilly sauce - 10 grams

Soya sauce - 05 grams

Spring Onions - 10 grams

Salt - To taste

Cooking Instructions:

• Heat Oil and deep fry Barbeque Bites for 3 min @ 180 degree centigrade or in a kadhai fry till golden colour, drain and place it aside.

• Parboil Noodles, drain it properly and keep it aside.

• Wash and julienne cut the onion, capsicum and carrots. Finely shred in the Spring Onions and Keep aside.

• Take a frying pan, add little oil and heat till smoking. Add the chopped ginger and garlic saute for a minute. Add in the chopped onions and the vegetables and stir fry uniformly.

• When the vegetables are slightly tender but still crispy, then add in the sauces. Toss up the noodles and check seasoning.

• Add the Barbeque Bites and keep tossing gently till everything has blended uniformly.

• Transfer to a plate and garnish with spring onions and serve hot.

Now that you have a list of tasty recipes, let’s not lose the opportunity to sprinkle some happiness and love for our moms this mother’s day.