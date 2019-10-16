Happy Karwa (Karva) Chauth 2019: Wishes, SMS, HD Wallpapers, Images, Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Status

Happy Karwa (Karva) Chauth 2019 Wishes and Greetings

The festive vibe which kick-started with Navratri won't die soon. Karwa Chauth is here and the decked up markets and beautiful ladies mark its arrival. This year the festival is being celebrated on October 17.

Karwa (Karva) Chauth is celebrated by Hindu married women and girls who have reached marriageable age for the longevity and safety of their husband and fiancé. The festival falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to Hindu lunar calendar. It marks the love and togetherness of couples. Karwa Chauth is widely celebrated in North India, especially in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi.

There are several mythological tales linked to the origin of Karwa Chauth. One of the stories dates back to Mahabharata when Draupadi worried about Arjuna's safety observed a strict fast. Actually, Arjuna went to the Nilgiris to meditate and worries Draupadi sought her brother Krishna's help, on whose recommendation, she observed the fast. As a result, Arjuna returned home safely.

Women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise. They wake up at dawn to have sargi, which is a traditional meal prepared by mother-in-law. Soon after, their nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) begins which breaks only after making offerings to the moon. Women wear ethnic outfits and adorn themselves with 'solah sringar' which includes mehendi, bindi, mangalsutra among others. Ladies worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and read vrat katha in group.

As Facebook and WhatsApp messages have become an integral part of any festival, send these heartfelt messages to your spouse and loved ones.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2019: Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, SMS, Best Wishes, Status