Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2021 Mubarak: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook statuses, WhatsApp greetings & HD images for you

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2021 Mubarak: Today ie October 19 marks the festival of Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. People on this day sing praises of the Prophet, decorate their houses and take out large processions. The Shia and the Sunni community of Muslims celebrate the festival differently but commonly believe that singing hymns will make them receive worldly and heavenly rewards. The Shia community believes that on this day Prophet Muhammad had chosen Hazrat Ali as his successor whereas the Sunni people hold pray meetings throughout the day. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in different parts of India and some states even observe a holiday. Here are some best wishes, quotes, HD images and wallpapers, Facebook and WhatsApp greetings which you can forward to your friends and family today.

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2021 Wishes:

Of all the days to celebrate, may this Eid Milad Un Nabi outshines the rest; hoping that this Eid is the happiest and best. Warm greetings of Eid-e-Milad!

Rahmaton ki hai yeh raat

Namazon ka rakhye ga sath

Manwa li jia Rab sa har bat

Duao mai rakhiya ga hum ko Yad

Mubarak ho ap 12 Rabi-ul-Awal ki yeh rat.

Here's wishing you and your family Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak

May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with peace and prosperity on Eid. Have a blessed time! Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak.

Nisar Teri Chahel Pehel Per

Hazaaron Eide Rabbi ul Awwal

Siwae Iblees Ke Jahaan Mein

Sabhi Toh Khushiya Mana Rahe Hain

Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak ho

Wishing you a very Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival, and may all your dreams come true soon.

May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and give you a healthy life. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak.

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2021 HD Images & Wallpapers:

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2021 Quotes:

‘None of you truly believes until he wishes for his brother what he wishes for himself.’ – Prophet Muhammad

A fundamental aim of Mawlid al-Nabi a is to attain love and proximity of the Prophet and to revive the believer’s relationship with his most revered person.’ – Muhammad Tahir-ul-Qadri