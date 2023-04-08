Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Workout routine: Five home exercises for toned arms

Arm workouts are a crucial part of any fitness routine. Toned arms not only look great but also help in performing daily tasks with ease. However, going to the gym isn't always possible due to time constraints or other factors. This is where at-home arm exercises come in handy.

Here are some effective arm exercises that you can do at home without any equipment:

Push-ups: Push-ups are a highly effective compound exercise that work on various muscle groups simultaneously, such as your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. If you find push-ups challenging, start by doing modified push-ups on your knees, gradually working your way up to full push-ups.

Tricep dips: To do this exercise, you'll need a sturdy chair or bench. Sit on the edge of the chair with your hands gripping the edge, fingers pointing towards your feet. Walk your feet out until your hips are off the chair, and your arms are straight. From here, bend your elbows, lowering your body towards the ground, then push back up to the starting position.

Bicep curls: For this exercise, you'll need a pair of water bottles or resistance bands. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the water bottles or resistance bands in your hands. Keeping your elbows close to your body, curl the weights up towards your shoulders, then lower them back down slowly.

Diamond push-up: Get into a standard push-up position, but instead of placing your hands shoulder-width apart, bring them together to form a diamond shape between your thumbs and forefingers. Lower yourself down towards the ground, keeping your elbows close to your body, then push back up to the starting position.

Plank to push-up exercise: Start in a high plank position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Lower yourself down into a push-up, then push back up to the starting plank position.

Remember to listen to your body and start with modified versions of these exercises if needed. Happy sweating!

