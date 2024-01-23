Want flawless skin like Soha Ali Khan? Follow her beauty tips

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Beauty tips by Soha Ali Khan for flawless skin.

Every year on January 23, people celebrate National Almond Day, highlighting the significance of these superfoods. Almonds provide many health advantages in addition to adding a delicious crunch to your food. Bollywood star Soha Ali Khan reveals her own skincare and beauty recommendations, which include using almonds, in honour of National Almond Day.

“Taking care of our skin becomes even more crucial during winter when the cold temperatures and dry air can strip away its natural radiance. This is particularly important for me as an actor, constantly in the spotlight. To maintain clear and glowing skin, I adopt a comprehensive skincare approach that involves self-care, proper hydration, and nutrition. As part of my on-the-go snacks, I include healthy options like almonds, berries, and fruits. These choices contribute to both my skin health and overall well-being,” says Soha Ali Khan.

Let's dive into some of the beauty regimes Soha follows:

Gentle skincare routine

With a hectic work schedule, adapting my skincare routine for winter is crucial to maintaining healthy and radiant skin. To achieve a hydrated look, Soha exfoliates 1-2 times a week using a gentle scrub and opts for a mild, moisturizing cleanser to remove impurities without stripping natural oils from my skin. For added moisture, she uses a rich, nourishing cream that locks in hydration and acts as a protective barrier against harsh weather conditions. Followed by SPF 30 sunscreen to shield from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Nourish from within

Opting for nutritious snacks, such as berries and a handful of almonds, provides healthy fats and antioxidants that support moisturized and smooth skin. Almonds, in particular, contain vitamin E (alpha-tocopherol), which has been shown to impart anti-ageing properties, benefiting skin health. The supermom also includes hydrating fruits like oranges, cucumbers, and melons in her diet, and ensures to drink at least eight glasses of water daily to stay well-hydrated. Overall, a diet rich in nuts like almonds, whole grains, citrus fruits, and leafy greens promotes glowing skin.

Self-care and mindfulness

To maintain this mental and emotional stability, she incorporates various practices into her routine. She says, “I work out every day, engaging in activities like pilates, yoga, or fast walking. This not only keeps me invigorated and focused but also promotes blood circulation for a youthful glow. Deep breathing exercises help me stay grounded, and stress-reduction strategies like mindfulness and meditation assist me in managing responsibilities to my family and job. Recognizing the importance of sleep for overall health, I ensure to get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. This period of rest allows my body and skin to repair and regenerate. Overall, incorporating self-care and mindfulness practices into my everyday routine contributes to not only healthy and happy skin but also overall wellness and happiness.”

“I believe, that achieving a winter glow and maintaining beautiful, healthy skin throughout the season is within reach for everyone. By following this comprehensive skincare and beautification routine, you too can balance a high-profile job with motherhood. With perseverance, the right techniques, and self-care, you can enjoy gorgeous, glowing skin all winter long. However, you must remember, consistency is key, and seeking the opinion of a dermatologist or skincare specialist can provide customised guidance tailored to your unique requirements,” Soha concludes.

ALSO READ: Collagen Absorption: Know how to get the most of it through diet