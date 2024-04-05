Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Transitioning your hair care routine with changing seasons

As the seasons transition, our skincare routines adapt to meet changing needs, focusing on hydration and protection from the sun during summer and emphasizing moisturization in winter. Similarly, our hair and scalp require adjustments in their care routines with each seasonal shift. Ignoring these changes can lead to issues like dryness, itchiness, and dandruff, affecting hair health and causing hair fall.

To address these concerns, it's essential to tweak our hair care regimen according to the seasons. Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, provides expert guidance on navigating these seasonal changes effectively.

Diet full of nutrition:

Ensuring your diet is rich in essential nutrients is key to supporting the health of both your scalp and hair. As seasons shift, our dietary needs may change as well, which can impact the condition of our hair. It's important to adjust our diet accordingly, incorporating seasonal fruits and vegetables, monitoring protein intake, and maintaining hydration levels. Prioritizing a nutritious diet not only benefits hair health but also contributes to overall well-being and vitality.

Oil care in every season:

Consistent oil application to both scalp and hair is essential year-round for optimal hair health. Massaging oil into the scalp boosts blood circulation, delivering vital nutrients and promoting overall nourishment. Using a reliable hair oil, such as Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Hair Oil, enriched with a blend of essential oils and extracts, supports hair follicle stimulation, strength, and texture improvement throughout all seasons.

Keep hair and scalp clean and healthy:

As seasons shift, scalp and hair conditions may vary, ranging from dryness to oiliness. In hot and humid weather, scalp oiliness increases due to excess sebum production, while hair becomes dry from sun exposure. Conversely, cold, dry seasons can leave both scalp and hair parched. To maintain cleanliness and hydration, use mild, natural shampoo and conditioner three times weekly. Opt for products like Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic, which are free from harmful chemicals and fragrances.

Time-to-Time hair trimming:

Regular hair trimming enhances hair health and texture by eliminating split ends and breakage, resulting in a fuller, healthier appearance. While it's generally recommended to trim hair every 3 to 4 months, the frequency may vary depending on individual hair growth and condition.

Stop heat treatment to hair:

Minimise the use of heat styling tools, particularly during seasonal transitions, when hair is most susceptible to damage. Excessive heat exposure can weaken hair, making it fragile, dry, and prone to significant hair loss. Opt for warm water when rinsing hair, using normal-temperature water or lukewarm water during winter months to prevent further dryness and damage.

