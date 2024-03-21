Are you using rice water for skincare? Expert shares benefits

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Expert shares benefits of rice water for skincare

Rice water in this day and age has become an essential skincare routine. According to Dr Madhu Chopra, MBBS, DORL, Cosmetologist, Managing Director of Studio Aesthetique, Mumbai, rice water has become a must-have in skincare today, and for good reason. To prepare this rice water, soak a cup of clean washed rice in 3 cups of water. Leave it overnight. Strain the water and refrigerate it. You can use it as a spritz or mix it with lemon juice and aloe vera to create a refreshing gel.

Apply rice water to your face 2-3 times a week for optimal benefits. Use a cotton pad soaked in rice water to gently tone your face. Additionally, you can use it as a facial rinse following a cleansing routine. Over time, consistent use might result in skin that is notably smoother and brighter.

So why use Rice water?

It has anti-ageing benefits because it contains amino acids antioxidants and also stimulates collagen. Well, it's packed with amino acids and antioxidants that fight ageing and boost collagen production. Plus, it's a lifesaver for sunburn, calming and repairing damage caused by UV rays. Rice water helps to diminish pigmentation and improves uneven skin tone. It is most beneficial for oily and acne-prone skin.

The starchy water that remains after cooking or soaking rice is known as rice water. It contains a lot of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, all of which are vital for healthy skin. Antioxidants and substances like ferulic acid and allantoin found in rice water can lighten, lessen pigmentation, and balance out skin tone.

In a nutshell, incorporating rice water into your skincare routine can work wonders for your skin. It's a simple, natural remedy that can transform the quality of your skin over time.

