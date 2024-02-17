Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Perfume Day 2024: 5 DIY perfumes with essential oils

Love it or hate it, Anti-Valentine's Week is upon us, and Perfume Day celebrated on February 17th, offers a unique opportunity to celebrate self-love and indulge in your own personal fragrance. Ditch the store-bought bottles and embrace the freedom of creating your own signature scent with DIY perfumes! Here are 5 DIY perfumes made with essential oils. Not only are these options budget-friendly, but they also allow you to personalise your fragrance to match your mood, style, and preferences.

Citrusy sunshine:

Top notes: 5 drops sweet orange, 3 drops grapefruit

Middle notes: 3 drops geranium, 2 drops lemongrass

Base notes: 2 drops cedarwood, 1 drop vetiver

This blend is perfect for a bright and uplifting mood. The citrus notes offer a burst of energy, while the geranium and lemongrass add a touch of floral sweetness. Cedarwood and vetiver provide a grounding base, ensuring the scent lasts throughout the day.

Floral fantasy:

Top notes: 4 drops lavender, 3 drops rose geranium

Middle notes: 3 drops ylang-ylang, 2 drops neroli

Base notes: 2 drops sandalwood, 1 drop vanilla

This romantic blend is ideal for a feminine and elegant touch. Lavender and rose geranium offer a calming and soothing aroma, while ylang-ylang and neroli add a touch of sensual sweetness. Sandalwood and vanilla provide a warm and inviting base, perfect for evening wear.

Earthy escape:

Top notes: 3 drops bergamot, 2 drops peppermint

Middle notes: 3 drops clary sage, 2 drops rosemary

Base notes: 2 drops patchouli, 1 drop frankincense

This invigorating blend is perfect for an outdoorsy vibe. Bergamot and peppermint offer a refreshing and stimulating aroma, while clary sage and rosemary add a herbaceous touch. Patchouli and frankincense provide a deep and earthy base, ideal for grounding and centring yourself.

Spicy soiree:

Top notes: 3 drops ginger, 2 drops cinnamon

Middle notes: 3 drops cardamom, 2 drops black pepper

Base notes: 2 drops sandalwood, 1 drop vanilla

This bold blend is perfect for a confident and assertive mood. Ginger and cinnamon offer a warm and spicy aroma, while cardamom and black pepper add a touch of intrigue. Sandalwood and vanilla provide a smooth and creamy base, balancing the intensity of the top notes.

Woody whisper:

Top notes: 4 drops cedarwood, 2 drops cypress

Middle notes: 3 drops vetiver, 2 drops frankincense

Base notes: 2 drops patchouli, 1 drop sandalwood

This mysterious blend is perfect for a contemplative and introspective mood. Cedarwood and cypress offer a woody and earthy aroma, while vetiver and frankincense add a touch of incense-like depth. Patchouli and sandalwood provide a rich and complex base, ideal for self-reflection.

