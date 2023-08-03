National Hair Loss Awareness Month 2023: Five essential oils to stop hair fall

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the 5 essential oils to stop hair fall.

National Hair Loss Awareness Month 2023 is here to educate you about how to use essential oils to improve the health of your hair and prevent loss. Hair loss can be caused by a variety of factors such as stress, genetics, and illness. By using essential oils, you can positively impact the health of your hair and even prevent future loss. In this blog, we will discuss five essential oils that are scientifically proven to stop hair loss.

Rosemary oil

Rosemary oil is often used in cosmetic products due to its soothing properties. It helps to stimulate the scalp, increasing circulation and promoting healthy hair growth. Research has shown that rosemary oil is effective in treating alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. To use rosemary oil for hair loss prevention, simply add a few drops to your favourite shampoo or conditioner and massage it into your scalp.

Lavender oil

Lavender oil has calming properties and is known for its ability to reduce stress levels in the body. It is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the scalp and encourage healthy hair growth. To use lavender oil for hair loss prevention, add a few drops to your favourite shampoo or conditioner and massage it into your scalp.

Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil contains menthol which can help nourish the scalp, reducing the chances of hair loss or shedding. It also has cooling properties that can help refresh the scalp and reduce dandruff. To use peppermint oil for hair loss prevention, add a few drops to your favourite shampoo or conditioner and massage it into your scalp.

Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil is a great natural remedy for hair loss due to its moisturising properties which can help keep the scalp hydrated and prevent dryness from occurring. It also contains vitamin E which helps promote healthy hair growth. To use jojoba oil for hair loss prevention, simply apply a few drops directly onto the scalp and massage it gently.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has antifungal and antiseptic properties which make it an effective treatment for scalp infections that can lead to hair loss. It also contains natural moisturising properties which can help keep the scalp hydrated and promote healthy hair growth. To use tea tree oil for hair loss prevention, add a few drops to your favourite shampoo or conditioner and massage it into your scalp.

Read More Lifestyle News