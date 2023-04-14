Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Include these top four coffee masks in your skincare regimen for ever-glowy skin

Coffee is an incredible, flavorful, and aromatic ingredient that not only refreshes a busy day and refuels people but also rejuvenates and renews skin. Packed with abundant antioxidants, coffee brightens and nourishes the skin. It has excellent exfoliating qualities. Its antioxidant-rich properties and caffeic acid content slow the ageing process.

Coffee face masks increase blood flow, lower cellulite and acne, and remove dirt, debris, and dead skin cells. Here are four ideal coffee masks to pamper yourself and nourish your skin.

Coffee and honey for hydrated, moisturised, and glowing skin:

Mix 1 tablespoon of coffee and 1.5 tablespoons of honey in a bowl. Apply and leave for 5-7 minutes. Now, dip your fingers in lukewarm water and gently massage in a circular motion for 2 minutes. Rinse thoroughly. This face mask removes dead skin cells, and natural humectants like honey keep your skin moisturised and smooth.

Coffee, yoghurt, and turmeric for oily and acne-prone skin:

Take one spoonful each of coffee, yoghurt, and a dash of turmeric. For 10 minutes, just use it on scars or acne, then rinse. Coffee unclogs the pores and decreases irritation; yoghurt removes more oil; and turmeric is antibacterial and treats acne scars.

Coffee and raw milk for skin lightening and brightening:

In a bowl, combine one tablespoon each of milk and coffee. Prepare a smooth paste and apply it on a clean face. Leave it undisturbed for 15 minutes. Then rinse. This simple face mask that will give your skin a healthy glow.

Coffee and Coconut Oil mask

1 tablespoon coffee, 2 tablespoons coconut oil, and 14 teaspoons cinnamon powder for pimple-free skin: Prepare a face mask by mixing the three ingredients. Apply and leave for 20 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Always conduct a patch test on a small area of skin before using any of these masks on your full face, as different ingredients react differently on different skin types. Moisturise your skin with these masks and make them your next skincare routine.

