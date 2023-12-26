Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to treat clogged pores in winter

In oily skins, the oil-producing glands are overactive. The constant oozing of oil onto the skin surface enlarges and thickens the pores, which can get clogged with hardened oil. That is why oily skin is prone to clogged pores, blackheads, spots, pimples and acne. In winter, the skin becomes dry. Even in oily skin, there is dryness in the outer layer. In order to compensate for the dryness, oily skins tend to produce more sebum, which is the skin’s natural oil. The sebum is a waxy substance, which makes the skin cells stick to each other. This can lead to clogged pores, blackheads and even acne.

Where clogged pores and acne are concerned, prevention is better than cure. According to Shahnaz Husain, cleansing is very important to prevent clogged pores, especially since oily skins attract more impurities. The pores have to be free of hardened oil. Use a cleanser, which is specially formulated for normal to oily skin. A cleansing lotion or face wash may be used. For oily skin problems, like spots, pimples and acne use a medicated soap or cleanser, which helps to remove impurities without disturbing the acid-alkaline balance.

An astringent lotion is also an integral part of the cleansing of oily skin, as it not only reduces oiliness but also shrinks the pores. After washing the face, wipe it with an astringent lotion, using cotton wool. If it is too harsh, mix the astringent lotion with rose water in equal quantities and use it. Or, use a rose-based skin tonic. For oily skins, rose water can be mixed with cucumber juice in equal quantities also helps to cleanse and close the pores.

Exfoliation is an important aspect in the cleansing of oily skin to cleanse the pores. This involves the use of scrubs, which should be rubbed gently on the skin and washed off with water. They help to remove dead skin cells, refining the pores and keeping them free of hardened oil. They also improve the skin texture. You can make a scrub at home by mixing oats with rose water and applying it to the face. Rub gently with circular movements and wash off with water. This not only helps to prevent blackheads but also to close the pores gradually. However, do not use scrubs on pimples and acne. Also, avoid using soap and water several times a day, said Shahnaz Husain

You can also mix oats with egg white and apply on the areas with open pores twice a week. Wash it off when it is dry. This would work like a scrub and also tighten the pores. Dry and powdered orange and lemon peels can also be added to facial scrubs and masks.

In winter, oily skin may also need a moisturiser, since the cold weather tends to aggravate dryness. However, avoid applying heavy and oily creams. You can apply a light moisturising lotion. Or, apply aloe vera gel. It moisturises the skin without making it oily. It also makes the skin soft and smooth.

A Vitamin C serum would help oily skin and prevent clogged pores. Vitamin C is rich in antioxidants, keeping the skin healthy, while serums are light and normally water-based and are thus ideal for oily skin. Orange peels are a rich source of Vitamin C. In fact, the peels are said to contain more Vitamin C than the fruit itself. Dried and powdered orange peels can be used in scrubs and masks, to absorb oil and tighten the pores. Grind fresh orange peels into a paste. Add oats and rose water and apply the pack on the face to minimise pores and even blemishes.

Diet is important. If the system is congested, it reflects on the skin. Keep the system cleansed by including fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, whole grains and yoghurt in your daily diet. Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of tepid water and have it first thing in the morning.

