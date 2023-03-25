Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Dandruff: here are easy home remedies to eliminate this scalp condition

Millions of people around the globe experience dandruff, a prevalent scalp condition. It is characterised by white flakes on the scalp and itching, and can be a source of embarrassment and discomfort for those who suffer from it. While there are many over-the-counter remedies available, some people prefer to use natural, home remedies to get rid of dandruff.

Here are a few easy home remedies that would help you eliminate dandruff:

Tea tree oil: Tea tree oil is a natural antifungal and antibacterial agent that can help to reduce the growth of dandruff-causing fungi. To use tea tree oil for dandruff, simply add a few drops to your shampoo and massage into the scalp. Rinse thoroughly and repeat every other day until dandruff is under control.

Coconut oil: Coconut oil is a natural moisturiser that can help to soothe and hydrate the scalp, reducing the appearance of dandruff flakes. To use coconut oil for dandruff, warm a small amount in your hands and massage into the scalp. Leave on for 30 minutes or overnight, and then shampoo as usual.

Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is also a popular home remedy for dandruff. Apple cider vinegar has natural antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help to reduce the growth of dandruff-causing fungi. To use apple cider vinegar for dandruff, mix equal parts vinegar and water and apply to the scalp with a cotton ball. Allow to sit for 15 minutes, then rinse off entirely.

Lemon juice: Lemon juice contains natural acids that can help to break down the fungus that causes dandruff. To use lemon juice for dandruff, apply freshly squeezed lemon juice to the scalp and leave on for 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly and shampoo as usual.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera is also known for its soothing and moisturising properties, and can be used to treat dandruff. To use aloe vera for dandruff, apply fresh aloe vera gel to the scalp and leave on for 30 minutes. Rinse thoroughly and shampoo as usual.

Baking soda: Baking soda has natural exfoliating properties that can help to remove dead skin cells from the scalp, reducing the appearance of dandruff flakes. To use baking soda for dandruff, mix a few teaspoons with water to create a paste and apply to the scalp. Let it sit for 10 minutes, then rinse off completely.

Neem leaves: Neem leaves have natural antifungal and antibacterial properties that can help to reduce the growth of dandruff-causing fungi. To use neem leaves for dandruff, boil a handful of leaves in water for 10 minutes and then strain. Use the water to rinse the scalp after shampooing.

It's always important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new treatment, especially if you have a pre-existing medical condition.

