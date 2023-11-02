9 beauty RECIPES by Shahnaz Husain to swear by this festive season

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

India is vibrant as it celebrates myriad festivals every year. From Eid to Diwali, the country is filled with exuberance and food. But what gets ignored is skincare during festivals. The stress of falling everything in place during festivals can leave your skin dry and flaky, especially during November. As we are all set to celebrate Diwali, we have collated nine exclusive beauty recipes by Shahnaz Husain for your festive glow.

Fruit Pack

Fruits like bananas, apples, papaya, avocados, oranges can be mixed together and applied as a face mask for all skin types. Papaya, rich in enzymes, cleanses the skin of dead cells and helps cell renewal. Banana tightens the skin. Apples and oranges are rich in vitamins and minerals. Avocado is rich in antioxidants, hydrates the skin, and has powerful age-control benefits. Apply and wash off after 30 minutes.

Facial Spray

For oily skin: To 200 ml of distilled water or mineral water, you may add 5 drops of Lavender Essential Oil.

For normal to dry skin: To 200 ml distilled water or mineral water, add 5 drops of Rose Essential Oil and half a teaspoon pure glycerin.

For acne-prone skin: To 100 ml distilled water or mineral water, add 3 to 4 drops of Tea Tree Oil.

Keep the spray bottle in the fridge. Home beauty recipes should not be made in large quantities.

Rejuvenating Face Mask

For a rejuvenating face mask that also adds radiance, take half-teaspoon wheatgerm oil and 2 DROPS geranium oil. Add 2 teaspoons oats, one teaspoon almond meal, and orange juice. The pack is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin E, with powerful anti-ageing benefits.

Toner

Green Tea Skin Toner: Green tea is a powerful antioxidant. Take half a cup of water and 2 teaspoons of green tea. Bring the water to a boil. Put tea leaves in a ceramic bowl. Pour the hot water over it and keep for 2 minutes. Strain and cool the liquid. Apply on the face with cotton wool to tone the skin. Leave on.

Body scrub

The best body scrub is the age-old “ubtan” made at home with wheat bran (choker), gram flour (besan), curd or cream of milk (malai), and a pinch of turmeric (haldi). All these can be mixed together and applied on the body, about 20 minutes before bathing. It helps to clear away the dead cells and make the skin clean, soft, and smooth.

Take ground dry orange and lemon peels, oats, and ground almonds (almond meal). Add a little olive oil and rose water. Apply on the skin and rub gently with circular movements. Then wash off with water.

Remove Tan

Take sesame seeds, dried mint leaves, one tablespoon each lemon juice, and honey. Crush the sesame seeds coarsely and powder the dried mint leaves. Mix them with lemon juice and a little honey and apply on the face and arms. Sesame seeds actually have sun-protective properties and also soothe sun-damaged skin. It helps to remove tan and produce an even colour tone. Mint has a stimulating effect and adds a glow to the skin, while honey moisturizes and softens the skin. Rub gently on the skin. Leave on for a few minutes and then wash off with water.

Moisturising hair mask

Mix aloe vera gel with two teaspoons of vinegar, one teaspoon of pure glycerine, and one egg. Mix them together well. Massage lightly into the hair. Wear a plastic shower cap and leave it on for half an hour before washing the hair.

Henna packs help to add shine, body, and bounce to the hair. For oily, dandruff-prone hair, add 4 teaspoons each of lemon juice and coffee, 2 raw eggs, and enough “tea water” to the henna powder, mixing it into a thick paste. To make tea water, boil used tea leaves again in enough water. After boiling, you should have about 4 to 5 cups of tea water. Cool strain and add to the henna paste. Apply the henna on the hair and wash off after an hour with plain water. If you do not wish to use egg, add more tea water.

Shining nails

Take warm pure almond oil and soak the fingers and nails in it for 10 minutes. Massage the oil on the nails and on the skin around the nails. Wipe off with a moist towel. The nails can also be “buffed.” This is usually done with a piece of chamois leather. It should be gently rubbed with the chamois leather. It helps to remove discolouration on nails and also makes the nails shiny.

Touch of Gold

To add a touch of glamour on festival night, use gold foundation. Then apply a golden tinted powder. This adds a golden glow and is great for night make-up. For glamorous eye makeup, use brown, bronze, or gold eye shadow. Apply dark brown eye shadow in the crease of the lids, to add depth. Highlight under the brows with gold. Apply gold eye shadow to shape the eyes and along the bone line.

