5 natural remedies for treating chapped lips during winters

As the temperature drops and winter sets in, many of us experience one common problem – chapped lips. The dry and cold weather can leave our lips feeling cracked, sore and uncomfortable. While there are plenty of lip balms in the market claiming to solve this issue, they often contain chemicals that can do more harm than good in the long run. Why not turn to natural remedies that not only soothe but also nourish your lips? Here are 5 amazing home remedies for treating chapped lips during winter.

Honey

Honey is known for its moisturising properties and has been used to heal skin for centuries. Its thick consistency forms a protective layer on your lips, locking in moisture and preventing them from getting dry. The enzymes present in honey also help in gently exfoliating your lips, removing dead skin cells and revealing soft, smooth lips underneath.

How to use: To use honey as a remedy for chapped lips, simply take a small amount on your finger and apply it evenly on your lips. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. You can also mix honey with a few drops of olive oil for added nourishment.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a multipurpose ingredient that has been gaining popularity over the years. It is rich in fatty acids that help in restoring moisture to dry and chapped lips. The anti-inflammatory properties of coconut oil also help in reducing any inflammation or redness caused by chapped lips.

How to use: To use coconut oil as a remedy, apply a small amount on your lips and gently massage it in circular motions for a few minutes. Leave it overnight for best results. You can also mix coconut oil with a pinch of brown sugar to make a lip scrub that will remove any dead skin cells and promote healthy, soft lips.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is not just great for soothing sunburns, but also for treating chapped lips. Its gel-like consistency serves as a natural moisturizer for your lips, providing instant relief from dryness and discomfort. Aloe vera also contains vitamins and minerals that can nourish your lips and keep them healthy.

How to use: To use aloe vera as a remedy, take a fresh leaf from an aloe vera plant and extract the gel using a spoon. Apply a thin layer of this gel on your lips and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before washing it off with water. You can also mix aloe vera gel with honey for added benefits.

Cucumber

Cucumbers are not just for reducing puffiness around the eyes, but also for healing chapped lips. They contain high water content, which helps in hydrating your lips and preventing them from getting dry. Cucumbers are also rich in antioxidants that can help in repairing damaged skin cells.

How to use: To use cucumber as a remedy, cut a few slices of cucumber and place them on your lips for 10-15 minutes. Alternatively, you can blend a cucumber to make a paste and apply it on your lips for the same amount of time. Rinse off with water and repeat twice a day for best results.

Green Tea Bags

Green tea is not just good for your health, but also your lips. It contains tannins that have anti-inflammatory properties and can help in soothing chapped lips. Green tea also contains antioxidants that can promote healthy skin and prevent further damage to your lips.

How to use: To use green tea bags as a remedy, brew a cup of green tea and let the tea bags cool down. Place the tea bags on your lips for 5-10 minutes and repeat 2-3 times a day. You can also freeze the cooled tea bags and use them as a cold compress to reduce any inflammation or pain caused by chapped lips.

In addition to these home remedies, it is important to stay hydrated during winter to keep your lips moisturized from within. Drink plenty of water and try to avoid licking your lips, as this can further dry them out. You can also use a humidifier in your room to add moisture to the air, which can prevent your lips from getting dry.

