Hyperpigmentation or Melasma issues? Know the impact of air pollution on skin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the impact of air pollution on the skin.

Air pollution is a growing concern in today's world, with increasing levels of pollutants in the air due to industrialization and urbanization. While we are all aware of the impact of air pollution on our respiratory health, the effects on our skin are often overlooked. The truth is, that exposure to air pollution can have a significant impact on our skin, leading to various skin issues such as hyperpigmentation and melasma. In this article, we will dive deep into understanding the effects of air pollution on our skin and how it can contribute to these common skin problems.

What is Hyperpigmentation and Melasma?

Before we understand the relationship between air pollution and these skin issues, let's first understand what hyperpigmentation and melasma are. Hyperpigmentation refers to darkening of certain areas of the skin due to an increase in melanin production. This can be caused by various factors such as sun exposure, hormonal changes, and certain medications. On the other hand, melasma is a type of hyperpigmentation that causes brown or greyish patches on the skin, primarily on the face. It is often triggered by hormonal changes, sun exposure, and genetics.

The Impact of Air Pollution on Skin

Air pollution contains various harmful particles such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and particulate matter, which can penetrate deep into our skin and cause damage. These pollutants can disrupt the skin's natural barrier and lead to oxidative stress, inflammation, and premature ageing. Moreover, they can also trigger an increase in melanin production in our skin cells, leading to hyperpigmentation and melasma.

As per Dr Ajita Bagai Kakkar, Associate Director - Dermatology, Lasers and Aesthetic Medicines, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park, smog, smoke, and pollution all can cause damage to the skin just like exposure (photodamage) It is part of extrinsic ageing.

This is the time for dry skin, allergic reactions, dermatitis, and sudden eczema flaring up. Patients complain of stinging, parched dry skin, especially on the face and neck, they feel like no moisturizer works for them during this time. As a result, they end up with itching uneven skin tone and sometimes pigmentation.

Patients who have atopic dermatitis get flare-ups of their disease.

Chelitis, a dry scaly lips condition is another issue associated with dry skin and pollution.

It is advisable for those who suffer from dry skin, those who are on multiple medications for cardiac issues and diabetes, those who are on immunosuppressants and geriatric patients to be careful and take extra precautions in moisturizing and using the right ceramide-based moisturizers and gentle cleansers. To avoid outdoor exposure seek the advice of a dermatologist as soon as they notice signs of allergy or dry skin.

Preventing and Treating Hyperpigmentation and Melasma

While we cannot completely avoid exposure to air pollution, there are ways to protect our skin and prevent or treat hyperpigmentation and melasma.

Use Sunscreen Daily: Sunscreen is your best defence against hyperpigmentation and melasma. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply every two hours when outdoors. This will not only protect your skin from UV rays but also from pollutants.

Cleanse Your Skin Thoroughly: Make sure to cleanse your skin twice a day to remove any pollutants that may have accumulated on the surface. Use a gentle cleanser that does not strip your skin of its natural oils.

Add Antioxidants to Your Skincare Routine: Antioxidants such as Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Green Tea Extract can protect your skin from free radical damage caused by air pollution. Look for skincare products that contain these ingredients.

Consider Using a Pollution-Fighting Serum: Pollution-fighting serums are specifically designed to protect the skin from environmental stressors. Look for serums that contain ingredients such as niacinamide, resveratrol, and ferulic acid.

Treat Hyperpigmentation with Topical Treatments: There are various topical treatments available to treat hyperpigmentation and melasma, such as retinoids, alpha hydroxy acids, and hydroquinone. Consult a dermatologist to determine the best treatment for your skin type.

Protect Your Skin From Indoor Pollutants: While we often think of air pollution as an outdoor problem, indoor pollutants can also harm our skin. Make sure to keep your indoor air clean by using air purifiers and avoiding smoking or burning candles or incense.

ALSO RED: Korean Skincare Unleashed: 5 Must-Try DIY Beauty Hacks for Glowing Skin

Read More Lifestyle News