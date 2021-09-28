Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to get clear skin for men

Most men are not too much into the skincare regime. But let's face it - pollutants and dirt don't choose, they ruin skin irrespective of gender. We won't tell you any confusing or complex regime, we will give you a non-fussy and simple regime to follow daily or whenever you can for a brighter, younger-looking skin with minimum effort.

First step to any skincare is Cleansing

We need to remove any dirt or sebum collected in your skin to prevent breakouts and keep the texture healthy. Start your day with a deep cleaning de-tan facewash. At this point, we suggest Qraa Men De-Tan cleanser or a foam-based cleanser like Nivea Men or Clinique face wash. Qraa de-tan cleanser gently removes the dead skin and clean the pores, and it is mild on the skin. The dead skin cells or bacteria from bed linen need to be washed off your face. These products will not dry your face.

Night care

Protecting and repairing your sun-damaged skin is important. Dermatologists suggest Vitamin C based serum to be used at night as a sleepover mask for glowing skin.

A good Serum is suitable for all skin types. It can provide lightweight moisturization for oily skin, rejuvenation, and radiance for dull skin. It can also help reduce spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. For acne-prone skin, serum with Salicylic Acid works well, whereas for dry skin Hyaluronic Acid is a better bet. Also, look out for Vitamin C, it is a super antioxidant ingredient that removes spots, dullness, uneven skin tone and brightens the skin!

Irrespective of the season, it is important to hydrate and nourish the skin. Considering that a serum is made up of smaller molecules that seep deeper into the skin than any average cream or moisturizer, it delivers an extremely high concentration of active ingredients. It also re-adjusts the excess sebum on the face to make the skin look healthy and well-moisturized.