Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BLOOMWITHLOVE.CO Did you know face serums can work wonders for your skin? Know how

Is your skincare routine essentially complete by simply using a cleanser, toner, moisturizer? In order to achieve that smooth and glossy skin one must begin with serums. Serums are the pinnacle of gold captured in a small bottle for the eternal youthful skin. And any regime or routine is incomplete without a super concentrated serums that generally deliver higher potency of skin nourishing high quality ingredients, says Isha Bindra from Kiehl’s India.

“You might think that it is complete but using a serum is when the entire routine actually falls into place because they’re made for targeted concerns like dark spots, glow, dry skin, signs of ageing.”

Serums majorly strengthen skin to help resist signs of ageing, while boosting radiance and smoothing fine lines. It should be formulated with 11kDa Hyaluronic Acid — the smallest form of Hyaluronic Acid, which penetrates 8 skin surface layers deep** — and an Adaptogenic Herbal Complex, our serum neutralizes the effects of external skin-aging stressors for youthful, radiant skin, she informs. It protects against stressors including sun exposure, pollution, stress, lack of sleep, diet and temperature that can lead to early signs of aging.

Bindra says that serums should essentially improve skin texture by 41 percent and boost radiance by 29 percent and improve resilience by 38 percent for glowing, healthy-looking skin. It visibly reduces fine lines by 27 percent and double’s skin strength. The product easily absorbs with a lightweight texture.

Use them the correct way

Serums are supposed to be incorporated in your day and night skincare routine. Using serums the right way is extremely important since it can lead to clogged pores and greasy skin if used in the wrong way. A serum can give phenomenal results when used correctly. They should often be applied to the face when the surface is damn, usually after the application of a cleanser and toner and before a moisturizer. It is best to follow instructions provided on the packaging or to get advice from the brand salesperson itself. We want to see positive results and not worsen the condition of the skin.

Benefits of using a serum

Serums come with various different active ingredients that target different issues at times but the most important benefit of a serum is to improve the skin texture, improve the elasticity of the skin and keep the skin fed and looking radiant. The other benefits can range from helping battle acne to simply improving the immunity of the skin depending on the type of serum you use on your skin. Fun fact: a face cream has about 10 percent of active ingredients while a serum contains about 70 percent of it. This shows how well our skin is fed when a serum is incorporated in our skincare routine.

Choose the right one!

Serums come in a variety depending on the skin types, target problems and even depending on when one would like to use the serum. There are different serums for all skin types and it is important to pick the right ones. Using the wrong product on oily skin type can make the skin look far greasier than it already is while using the wrong one on dry skin can cause irritation and redness. They come with different main ingredients like Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, C, K and they help resolve different skin problems. There are different serums for the day and different ones for night but it is important to not use them at all times and letting your skin breathe.