5 skincare ingredients avoid during pregnancy 

Nine months of Pregnancy is known as the most beautiful phase in every woman's life. During this phase of nine months, women go through lots of chances be it physical or emotional. Women also face some major hormonal changes during the pregnancy that can lead to many skin problems. Women face many skin issues such as frequent breakouts of acne, itchy skin, and pigmentation that are caused by pregnancy-related hormone changes that are generally temporary but can cause a lot of trouble. To get rid of all these skin-related issues and problems during this period, you need to maintain a proper skincare routine to achieve a great glow on your face. But there are some ingredients in some beauty, skin and personal care products that can get absorbed into the bloodstream, and some of these ingredients are considered harmful to a developing baby.

Things to Avoid during Pregnancy :

Retinoids - Isotretinoin is derivative from vitamin A derivative, comes in both oral and topical forms. It is prescribed for severe acne, but its usage during pregnancy can cause birth defects of the brain and heart as well as bone abnormalities. They can cause serious birth defects, so they’re completely off-limits until you deliver and wean.

Salicylic acid - Avoid using oral medications or peels containing high doses of salicylic acid and high doses of this anti-inflammatory agent during pregnancy, it could be dangerous for your baby. Avoid using salicylic acid during this time that presents in a wide range of over-the-counter skin care products, including cleansers, body washes, serums, lotions and acne spot treatments.

Hydroquinone - Hydroquinone is a prescription product that is used to lighten skin or reduce skin pigmentation that occurs from melasma and chloasma, which can be brought on by pregnancy. But the body can absorb a significant amount of hydroquinone compared to other ingredients, it’s best to limit exposure or avoid it during pregnancy that can cause many side effects.

Chemical sunscreens - There are many chemical sunscreens available in the market that contain oxybenzone and its derivatives. These are the most frequently used ultraviolet (UV) filters in sunscreens. It is a known as an endocrine-disrupting chemical, the concern for use in pregnancy is that it could disrupt hormones and cause permanent damage to mother and baby.

Benzoyl Peroxide - High concentrations of benzoyl peroxide during pregnancy can inflame the skin, shifting blood flow away from the baby. So it’s best to consult your dermatologist before trying a treatment containing benzoyl peroxide.

One can follow some Skincare tips during pregnancy for healthy skin:

Itching on the abdomen area is very common during pregnancy, as during this time the blood supply to the skin increases. So avoid using any chemical products. To get rid of itching, apply natural products such as aloe vera gel, almond oil, and coconut oil to keep the skin soft, supple, healthy and nourished.

During these nine months of pregnancy, the mother’s body needs to stay hydrated all the time for a natural and beautiful glow on your face. This will prevent your skin from drying out. It flushes out all the toxins from the body. So regularly intake enough water will ensure sufficient amniotic fluid in the body which is important for the comfort of the baby.

Itchy and persistent stretch marks on the belly and breast areas may appear during pregnancy. Always apply topical creams on high-risk areas, such as the stomach, throughout the pregnancy to reduce the appearance of these stretch marks. Use coconut oil, olive oil, or aloe vera gel which act as natural moisturizer early in your pregnancy to get the best results.

Pregnant women, who have an oily and acne-prone skin type, have high chances of experiencing worse breakouts during the first trimester of pregnancy. Always go for skincare products that contain glycolic acid, alpha hydroxy acid, topical erythromycin after the recommendation of a dermatologist.

During pregnancy, always exfoliate the skin with a scrub at least two or three times a week. You can also use some homemade face packs that will also work for a natural glow on the face.

Some women experience pigmentation on the cheeks, forehead, neck, and even on the armpits during these nine months due to hormonal changes in the body. To get rid of the appearance of these pigmentation, apply lemon juice mixed with cucumber juice on the spots a few times a day.

It's necessary to moisturize the skin with at least SPF 15, and with broad-spectrum protection that works against both UVA and UVB rays. The elevated hormone levels during these times can trigger the multiplication of pigment cells, which causes facial blotchiness.

Dry skin, hair fall, cracked lips and heels are very common at some stage during the pregnancy. To combat dry and cracked skin during this time, use milk cream, coconut oil, and wheat germ oil.