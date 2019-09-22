Vastu Tips: Repair leaking taps without any delay to avoid negative energy

Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
Uncontrolled wastage of water can not only anger God of Water (Varun Dev) but also cause several other problems.

New Delhi Published on: September 22, 2019 7:14 IST
Leaking taps at home? Not a good sign

In today's Vastu segment, we will tell you about the side-effects of leaking taps. According to Vastu, leakage from taps is not considered a good sign, especially when it is in kitchen area. As kitchen is an abode of Fire God (Agni), its existence with water can be an invitation to obstacles and problems.

Leaking taps indicate unnecessary expenditure, loss in business and even illness among family members. Also, uncontrolled wastage of water can anger God of Water (Varun) and this can trigger negative energy in the house.

Hence, it is important to repair leaking taps without any delay to avoid such problems.

