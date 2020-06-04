Lunar Eclipse 2020 or Chandra Grahan: Date, Time, When & Where to watch penumbral eclipse of the moon In India

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINDI_BELLE Lunar Eclipse 2020 or Chandra Grahan: When and Where to watch penumbral eclipse of the moon In India

Lunar Eclipse 2020 or Chandra Grahan June 2020: People living in Asia, Australia, Europe, or Africa are all set to witness the second lunar eclipse of 2020. It will be seen between June 5 and June 6, and just like the first lunar eclipse, it will be a penumbral eclipse of the moon or Chandra Grahan. During the maximum phase of the penumbral lunar eclipse, the moon will turn a shade darker. It is popularly called the Strawberry Moon. While people won't be able to see a significant change in the shade of the moon with naked eyes.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

According to space.com, the lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks the sun's light which reflects on the moon. There are three types of lunar eclipses -total, partial and penumbral. The most dramatic is the total lunar eclipse when the earth completely blocks the light of the sun and covers the moon with its shadow. This turns the moon slightly red. During a partial lunar eclipse, the earth covers the sun's light partially, hence, covering the moon partially with its shadow.

Lastly, during a penumbral lunar eclipse, the earth blocks some of the light emitted by the sun and covers a part of the moon by its outer shadow. During this eclipse, while the color of the moon change to slightly pink/red, it is difficult to distinguish from the actual full moon. On June 5, the penumbral lunar eclipse is also called 'Strawberry Moon' with 57 percent of it expected to be covered with Earth's penumbra.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LUNASCENCE_ Lunar Eclipse 2020 or Chandra Grahan

Time and Duration of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

According to Time and Date.com, the lunar eclipse with begin at 11:15 pm on June 5 and end at 2:34 am on June 6. It will be at its peak at 12:54 am. The total duration of the penumbral lunar eclipse will be 3 hours and 18 minutes.

The lunar eclipse is on June 5, 2020, a solar eclipse is scheduled on June 21, 2020. It will be visible in South America, South Africa, Indian ocean, Pacific, Atlantic Ocean and Antarctica.

Where to watch penumbral lunar eclipse?

According to time and date.com, the penumbral lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be visible in much of Asia including India, Australia, Africa, much of Europe, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica, if sky permits, on June 5, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage