Delhi Jal Board announces 12 hour water outage tomorrow | Check affected areas

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has issued an advisory about a 12-hour water supply disruption on Friday, September 20, in various parts of Delhi due to repair works at Chandrawal Water Works. The outage will start at 11 am and is expected to affect several key areas.

According to the DJB, the disruption is necessary due to repairs on a leaking 500mm diameter Rising Main at Chandrawal Water Works, located within the premises of the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial in Civil Lines. The advisory stated, "Potable water supply from Chandrawal Water Works will remain affected for 12 hours on 20.09.2024 from 11:00 AM onwards due to the shutdown of Chandrawal Water Works."

The areas expected to experience a water outage include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, and NDMC regions. Other affected locations are Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, parts of the Cantonment areas, and sections of South Delhi.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that this advisory follows an earlier one issued on September 15, when the DJB notified residents about a water disruption on September 18 due to the installation of a 500mm diameter flowmeter at Deer Park Booster Pumping Station. That disruption affected water supply to areas including Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, SDA, Hauz Khas, Munirka, and nearby regions like AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and Mehrauli.

