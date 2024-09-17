Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
Delhi to face water supply disruption for 12 hours on Wednesday: Check timing, affected areas

The Delhi Jal Board said the areas where water supply will be affcted include Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, SDA, Haus Khas, Munirka, Kishangarh, Masjid Mod, Part of Mehrauli, IIT, INU, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and adjoining areas of Deer Park.

Published on: September 17, 2024 23:57 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Water supply to be disrupted in Delhi on Wednesday.

Water supply will be disrupted in several areas of the national capital for 12 hours starting on Wednesday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement. The DJB added that the water supply will be halted for some maintenance work in the area and to avoid any inconvenience, residents have been advised to store water in advance.

Delhi water supply disruption: Check timing 

The DJB said that the water supply will be stopped for 12 hours on September 18 from 10 am to 10 pm. 

“Due to the installation of a 500 mm diametre flowmeter at the outlet of Deer Park BPS feeding to DDA flats Munirka, water supply from the 600 mm outlet line of Deer Park BPS will be stopped for 12 hours on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” the DJB said in the statement.

Delhi water supply disruption: Check affected areas 

The DJB said the areas where water supply will be affcted include Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, SDA, Haus Khas, Munirka, Kishangarh, Masjid Mod, Part of Mehrauli, IIT, INU, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and adjoining areas of Deer Park.

