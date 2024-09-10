No water supply in parts of Delhi today | Check list of affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Delhi water crisis: Parts of North Delhi will experience a 16-hour water supply disruption on Tuesday due to maintenance work. The Delhi Jal Board has confirmed that the water shutdown will begin at 8 pm on September 10, affecting the region throughout this period.

"A shutdown for 16 hours with effect from 8 pm on September 10 has been approved by the competent authority for repairing of 1500 mm dia Punjabi Bagh main at Indra Vihar park emanating from Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP)," the statement said.

List of affected areas

According to a statement issued on Monday, the areas affected by the 16-hour water supply disruption include:

Gopalpur

DDA SFS Flats in Mukherjee Nagar

Gujranwala Town

Police Station Azadpur

JJ cluster in Azadpur Mandi

Shalimar Bagh

Wazirpur Industrial Area

Lawrence Road

Punjabi Bagh, and nearby areas

Water tankers will be available

Due to the repair work, the water supply will be halted, and residents of the affected areas are advised to use water judiciously, the statement said. The Delhi Jal Board also mentioned that water tankers will be available upon request through the DJB helpline or the central control room for those in need.

In June, during a heatwave, Delhi experienced a severe water supply shortage, which sparked a heated political clash between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition. The AAP accused Haryana of withholding water and criticised Delhi's Lieutenant Governor for allegedly failing to act in the city's best interests. Atishi, Delhi's Water Minister, went on an indefinite hunger strike to protest, which she later had to end due to health issues. Meanwhile, opposition parties like the BJP and Congress blamed the AAP government for mismanaging the water crisis and staged a 'Matka Phod' protest across the city to highlight the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Delhi air pollution: Sale, use of firecrackers banned in city till January 1

Also Read: Delhi: Road cave-in hits traffic between Janakpuri and Lal Sain Mandir Marg | VIDEO