Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Delhi: Road cave-in hits traffic between Janakpuri and Lal Sain Mandir Marg | VIDEO.

Delhi news: A road cave-in hit traffic movement from District Centre, Janakpuri, towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg, the Delhi Police said today (September 7). The police shared an update about the traffic situation in a post on X.

"Due to road cave-in on Joginder Singh Marg near District Centre, Janakpuri, movement of traffic is restricted in the carriageway from District Centre, Janakpuri, towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg. Commuters going towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg are advised to take Major Deepak Tyagi Marg at Dhauli Piao intersection, Janakpuri," it said.

Naraina-Raja Garden carriageway closed for repairs

The Naraina-Raja Garden carriageway of the Mayapuri flyover is closed for a month due to repairs, police have said. The public works department began repairs on the carriageway, which will remain closed to commuters for 30 days, the police have said in an advisory.

The other carriageway will remain operational during this period. Commuters travelling from Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, towards Raja Garden have been advised to take the service road from the flyover's starting point to bypass the bridge and go through the Mayapuri Chowk red light, the police have said.

The advisory sought cooperation from the commuters, urging them to avoid/bypass the affected road and make the maximum use of public transport. The police advised people to avoid roadside parking as it hinders the normal flow of traffic.

"Plan your journey well in advance to reach hospitals, inter-state bus terminus, railway stations or the airport," it added.

ALSO READ: Delhi traffic advisory issued as Mayapuri Flyover to remain shut from today: Check alternate routes