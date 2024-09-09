Delhi air pollution: Sale, use of firecrackers banned in city till January 1

Follow us on Image Source : AP Check Delhi air pollution latest update.

In an effort to control air pollution, the Delhi government on Monday banned the production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital to in the coming winter season.

Giving details, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that the ban also covers online sale and delivery of firecrackers.

He further stated that an action plan will be prepared in collaboration with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban.

"The ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers will remain in force till January 1, 2025 ," Rai said in the statement.

This is a part of the Delhi government's winter action plan based on 21 focus points to control pollution, he said.

(With Inputs From PTI)