'Speculative, misleading news': India rejects report on diversion of Indian defence exports to Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : AP A military personnel posing with drone

India has rejected a media report which claimed "artillery shells sold by Indian arms makers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi has not intervened to stop the trade despite protests from Moscow". Earlier today, the news agency Reuters published the report citing eleven Indian and European government and defence industry officials, as well as its analysis of commercially available customs data.

Responding to the report, the Ministry of External Affairs dubbed it "speculative and misleading". "It implies violations by India, where none exist and, hence, is inaccurate and mischievous," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement released on Thursday.

According to the report, the transfer of munitions to support Ukraine's defence against Russia has occurred for more than a year. Citing its sources and the customs data, Reuters reported that Indian arms export regulations limit the use of weaponry to the declared purchaser, who risks future sales being terminated if unauthorised transfers occur. The media report also claimed that the Kremlin has raised the issue on at least two occasions, including during a July meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Indian counterpart.

The report also mentioned a statement by Randhir Jaiswal where he categorically informed the media that India had not sent or sold artillery shells to Ukraine.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.