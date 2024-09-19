Thursday, September 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli's poor run in 2024 continues; average drops below 20 after notable decline in form

Virat Kohli's poor run in 2024 continues; average drops below 20 after notable decline in form

Virat Kohli struggled to make an impact on his return to Test cricket as he was dismissed for six runs in the first innings of the Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday. Kohli has scored just 302 runs in 16 overall international innings in 2024.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2024 19:54 IST
Virat Kohli
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli during the IND vs BAN 1st Test in Chennai on September 19, 2024

Virat Kohli failed to make a mark on his return to Test cricket after poor innings on Day 1 of India's ongoing Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday. The veteran cricketer scored just six runs before losing his wicket to Hasn Mahmud at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The star cricketer missed India's last Test series against England due to personal reasons and was among the few big names to skip the Duleep Trophy 2024 fixtures. Kohli's form in red-ball cricket has been a concern for the management but the former captain has also struggled for form in white-ball cricket in 2024.

Kohli played a memorable knock to clinch the Player of the Match award in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final in June but that was his only fifty-plus score this year. After making a sensational comeback to form in 2023, the legendary cricketer seems to be on a path to another dry spell with runs. 

After scoring just six runs on his Test return, Kohli's batting average dropped below 20 in international cricket in 2024. He has scored just one fifty across 16 overall innings this year with a concerning average of 18.87 so far. His highest score of 76 came against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final where he announced a retirement from T20Is.

Notably, Kohli scored sensational 2048 runs in just 36 innings at the highest average of 66.06 in 2023 but has witnessed a sharp decline in his form in 2024. 

Related Stories
Ravichandran Ashwin equals MS Dhoni's Test record with quickfire century to rescue India in 1st Test

Ravichandran Ashwin equals MS Dhoni's Test record with quickfire century to rescue India in 1st Test

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja break 24-year-old all-time record for India

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja break 24-year-old all-time record for India

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin-Jadeja rescue India with record-breaking partnership in Chennai

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin-Jadeja rescue India with record-breaking partnership in Chennai

Virat Kohli's numbers in 2024 (International Cricket)

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Ducks Highest Score
16 302 18.87 102.02 0 1 3 76

In Tests in 2024, Kohli has scored 64 runs in three innings but will look to improve his numbers with India set to play a combined eight matches against New Zealand and Australia after the Bangladesh series. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement