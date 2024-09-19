iPhone 16 sales to start tomorrow: Why should you buy the latest Apple handset?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 16 series – including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – will officially be available for purchase starting tomorrow, September 20. With the sale kicking off across India at official Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi, as well as online and via third-party retailers, it's time to ask: Should you invest in the next-generation iPhones? If you're looking for cutting-edge technology and excellent value, the answer is a resounding yes! Here's why:

iPhone 16 series: Competitive price

Apple has managed to surprise its customers with the pricing of the iPhone 16 series. Starting at Rs 79,900, the base model’s price matches that of the iPhone 12 from four years ago. The iPhone 16 Pro is also priced Rs 15,000 lower than last year’s iPhone 15 Pro, starting at Rs 1,19,900.

In a time when competing brands are hiking their prices, Apple’s stable pricing, paired with available bank offers and trade-in options, makes the latest series an attractive choice.

Image Source : APPLEiPhone 16

Premium design with colour-infused glass

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a new design which has been crafted from aerospace-grade aluminium and colour-infused back glass. The devices come in a vibrant range of colour options like ultramarine, white, teal, pink and black- offering a premium feel in both 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display options.

With a peak brightness of 2000 nits, the displays also provide crisp visuals and smooth dimming down to 1 nit for comfortable use in low-light settings.

A18 chipset

iPhone 16 series is powered by A18 chipset, which is built on Apple’s second-generation 3nm technology. If you are looking forward to upgrading from an older iPhone-like model like the iPhone 14 or earlier, then you could expect a 30 per cent boost in performance, when compared to the iPhone 15's A17 chip.

48MP camera system

Again, it's one of the standout upgrades in the new iPhone 16 series as it comes with the 48-megapixel main shooter, which offers a 2x telephoto zoom and enhanced low-light performance with a faster f/1.6 aperture. The ultra-wide 12-megapixel camera could capture 2.6 times more light for sharper and brighter images.

New Action Button for quick access

This time, Apple has introduced the much-talked-about Action Button to the standard iPhone 16 models, which enables the users to customize and perform tasks faster.

Whether it is launching your favourite app, taking voice memos, or starting a song, the Action Button provides enhanced convenience and personalization, previously available only on Pro models.

AI-powered features with Apple Intelligence

Apple leaps forward in AI with its new Apple Intelligence feature in the iPhone 16 series. From summarising emails to guiding users step-by-step through tasks with Siri, the AI integration is designed to make everyday activities smoother.

Visual Intelligence also allows users to point their camera at menus or flyers and instantly receive relevant information or set reminders, enhancing the overall user experience.

Longer battery life

Although Apple has not yet disclosed the exact battery sizes, believing the reports the iPhone 16 Pro Max promises to deliver up to 33 hours of battery life, making it the most power-efficient iPhone yet. Thanks to advanced power management features, users can enjoy longer usage times even while using energy-intensive features like 4K video recording and Spatial Audio.

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers

ALSO READ: India’s Space program expands: Cabinet approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus Mission and Space Station development