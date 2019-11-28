Horoscope, Astrology Nov 28, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): Gemini, Capricorn, Aries to Libra– know about your day

Opportunities and hindrances are a part and parcel of life. Each day brings a host of problems with it. There are both ups and downs. However, you can always ben wise enough to be prepared for the worst of situations. If you want to know what the day has in plan for you, check out the astrology prediction for all zodiac signs right here.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You will get lots of love from your spouse and children today. Today, the chance of promotion in the job is being created for government employees. Today, you can also get the support of a big officer. Today your honesty will be discussed everywhere. People will also trust you in the field. Students will feel good in studies and hard work will bring color. Today, whatever work you decide on, the work will be completed in time. Offer sugar candy to Thakur ji, all wishes will be fulfilled.

Taurus

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will take interest in creative works. Your creations will be appreciated everywhere. People who are struggling in the line of film or direction can have a big job. Today your confidence will be stronger than before. You can also get a love proposal today. Married life will also be happy. The bitterness in the relationship for many days will also be removed. Offer yellow clothes to Lord Vishnu, there will be peace and peace in the house.

Gemini

Today your day will be full of ups and downs. Today whatever plan you make, it may take some time to succeed. Today, more and more of your time will be spent with family members. In the office today you need to be careful. One wrong move of yours can get you in trouble. Today will be a little sad for students with this sign. There will be delay in getting results as per hard work. Today, you will have to refrain from speaking about someone else's issue. The more restraint you keep on your speech, the better it will be for you. Offer saffron mixed milk to Sri Hari .. Things will start getting right on their own.

Cancer

Today your day will be less beneficial. Problems related to money can come in front of you. Today, a situation of tension can come about some old thing. In court cases, the decision may come against your expectation. Today you will face many challenges in office work. If you make decisions with patience, chances of success will open. A plan can be made to go out with the family. Honor will remain at home. The day is good in terms of health. Feed the birds, all troubles will end.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Today, put your vote in front of everyone without hesitation, which will prove to be effective for you. The day will be financially strong for engineers. Today you can meet a friend living abroad. You will get accolades from seniors in the office today. Today is a good day for Lovemate. A gift can also be obtained from the partner. Make sure to take food to an elderly Brahmin and seek his blessings. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will have some new responsibilities which you will tackle easily. One can get a job in a big company. If women want to start a domestic industry then the day is very good for this. You will also get partner support. Mother's health will improve today. Make plans today for wealth accumulation. Donate yellow clothes to a poor person, you will be lucky.

Libra

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, money related problems can come in front of you. There is a need to curb wasteful expenditure. Relying on someone immediately can be harmful for you. If you are making any plan for investment in property then today is a good day for that. You will feel proud today by the success of children. Today you can also go ahead to enroll in a good course. Feed the ants with flour. Problems coming in the field will be removed.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today is the day to reconnect broken relations. Your dreams will get a new flight today. The advice of trusted friends will help you a lot. Positiveness in your thinking will take you far ahead. Everyone will be impressed by your words. Today is a good day for those who want to change jobs.There may be some big opposition waiting for you. Today you will also take interest in religious work. Today, chant Sri Namhari Vishnu Ji's mantra Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya 21 times. Money will increase.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Today, less effort will yield more fruit. Work that has been in the office for a long time can be easily dealt with today. You will get full support of boss and colleagues. Today will be more beneficial than expected for people associated with the business of tent houses. Today, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family life too. Offer gram dal in the temple, your health will be fine.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today, we can try to complete every task closely in the office. You will get success in everything. Those who are associated with the field of media will be appreciated today. Today, you will get the support of a special person. Today will be a good day for students. You can get some good news related to competitive exam. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family today. Get out of the house by touching the feet of the parents, work will be done.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today is going to be a good day to implement the plans already made. You may get an opportunity to join an NGO today. Your identity will increase among the people in the society. Money-related problems will be solved today. The relationship of girls who are looking for a bride for marriage can be fixed in a good family. Donate something to the orphanage, you will get good news.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Today, in the office, the responsibility of some big work can fall on your shoulder. There is a need to move ahead with patience. If you firmly fight all the challenges faced today, success will definitely be felt. Avoid hurrying in doing something today. There may be some health problems today. Can make a plan to go to a religious place with parents.