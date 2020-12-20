Horoscope 20 December: Happiness will come in house of Gemini, Know about other zodiac signs

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope 20 December

Aries

You are going to have a great day. With the help of your friends, all the halted work will be completed. A distant relative can come to your place so that the children will be happy. A small party can also be held in the house by the evening. The day will be beneficial for the people who are working as property dealers. A new contract will be found. You may get a chance to meet new and old friends. Health will be better than before.

Taurus

Luck will be with you. Your tendency towards material comforts will increase. Personal problems will be solved. If you are dedicated about any work, the results can come in your favor. The atmosphere at your home and office will remain happy. The mind will be happy throughout the day. Take care of children's health, prevent them from eating cold things. Businessmen will be benefited. Salary will also increase. Everything will be good with you.

Gemini

You can think of starting a new job. Students need to work a little hard. There may be some interruptions in your work. But you will complete it on time with your knowledge. People associated with media may have a hectic day today. Anyone can get help. You will be able to express your thoughts and feelings very well. Happiness will come to your home.

Cancer

Your day will be fine. If you do not get the support of children, you may be a little worried. Luck will support you in starting a new work. There are good chances of getting wealth. Students will get results equal to their hard work. You can be worried about any office work, but with the help of seniors, everything will be fine. You will get success in all the work, avoid going in areas like dusty soil, otherwise it can cause problems.

Leo

Your attention in religious works is needed. You can also go to a religious event by the evening. Problems related to business and work will end. You can get a surprise from your mother. People who are journalists will get new opportunities to advance in the field and they will have a name in the society. Stopped money can be recovered. Financial situation will be good. By maintaining trust in the partner, sweetness will increase in married life.

Virgo

You will have a wonderful day. Your time will be spent with children, so that the family atmosphere will remain happy. You will think of doing something new and positive, by changing your routine, you can get rid of small health problems. Planning for you can prove more effective than working hard. To get ahead in career, elder brother will get support. Mothers may be troubled by knee pain.

Libra

Today's day will have mixed results and experience. There may be some dispute with a member in the family. It would be better to avoid needlessly interfering in someone's words and control your anger. Students will get good results in the exam. People associated with the field of art can get respect and people will take inspiration from you. Your work will remain stable. Walking daily in the morning will make you get rid of all the problems relating to increasing weight.

Scorpio

All your halted work will be completed. Suddenly there can be a huge wealth gain from somewhere. The day is better for students of this zodiac, teachers can praise you. If you want to start a new work, then definitely take the advice of people related to that subject. Sitting and talking to a spouse will remove the growing rift in the relationship and bring sweetness to the relationship. Problems coming to business will be removed.

Sagittarius

It will be your favorite day. You will do something new to give the best performance in any work. The economic side will remain strong. Health is likely to improve. Lovemates can give each other some gifts, this will further strengthen the relationship. With the help of parents, your path of progress will be opened. People with small industries will make big profits. By cooperating in social work, people will get equal respect towards you and they will also take inspiration from you.

Capricorn

You will have a good day. The day is favorable for business progress. There is also the possibility of making big money. The economic side will also be stronger than before. You will get full benefit of hard work done by mind. Marital problems will be solved. You can plan to go somewhere with your spouse. Success will come in the field. Women should take special care of their face. Children will go to the park with father.

Aquarius

You will feel energetic. The work that you will do with energy will be completed in time. Engineers will use their experience in the right direction, then they will surely get success. New ways of progress will be found. The sources of your income will increase. This will also make the economic situation better. Spouse's advice will be useful in completing a task. The day will be great for Lovemates. All your troubles will be solved.

Pisces

Your day will be mixed. It is good to consider a decision before taking a step. The decision of an old dispute will come in your favor. Today, with the help of family members, you will be able to complete the stalled work. You can plan to go somewhere with friends. Students will increase seriousness towards their studies. Those who are unemployed can get offers for jobs from a good company, they will get success in the field.