BJP's Tejasvi Surya hails Karnataka govt's online marriage registration move

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has praised the Karnataka govt over the facility to register marriages online, thus making marriage registration hassle-free. The BJP MP took to social media platform X and wrote, "Lakhs of marriages go unregistered due to the hassle of visiting govt office for a certificate. Welcome move by Shri Krishna Byre Gowda for making the marriage registration process digital & citizen friendly, enabling newly weds receive certificate at comfort of their home."

The Karnataka government on Thursday launched the online facility to register marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 as well as under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The facility has been launched by Revenue Minster Krishna Byre Gowda. Notably, it has been launched on a pilot basis.

A video of the launch has been shared by Gowda on X with the caption, "Now one doesn't have to visit the sub-registrar's office for registering their marriage under Hindu Marriage Act. A certificate is generated at the comfort of home by providing wedding invite,video, Aadhaar. One more step towards transparency and service delivery."

Those wishing to provide Aadhaar authentication can complete the process from home, while those who don’t do the Aadhaar authentication can register their marriage by visiting the sub-registrar’s office.

