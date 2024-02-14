Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     
'Karnataka's land, Kannada language always first priority of state government', says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka news: Deputy CM Shivakumar said that a lot of Marathi people living in Belagavi are from Karnataka. So, Karnataka's land, language will always be the first priority and everyone has to stay united.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bengaluru Updated on: February 14, 2024 17:14 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka news: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today (February 14) said that Karnataka's land and Kannada language were always the first priority of the state government. Speaking to media at the KPCC office, he said, "A lot of Marathi people living in Belagavi are from Karnataka. Karnataka's land and language will always be the first priority. Everyone has to stay united."

Replying to a reporter's query whether the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) had requested the Maharashtra Government to set up an office in Belagavi, he said, "The Government has created a lot of infrastructure for the people in rural areas of Belagavi District. They are living on our land, breathing our air, drinking our water and cultivating our land. We will announce a project worth Rs 900 crore in the upcoming budget to provide drinking water to Belagavi rural."

Asked about Lok Sabha elections, he said, "The list of candidates is getting ready. The Chief Minister and I had talks on this and we will discuss it with the AICC General Secretary. The list will be sent to the High Command after it is vetted by the Screening Committee. The final decision would be left to the High Command.”

When asked about the High Court expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress in the investigation related to 40 per cent commission allegations, he said, "The investigation has been given to a committee, it is their job."

Karnataka- List of Congress candidates for LS polls after another survey 

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar indicated on Wednesday that the party would finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the state after another round of survey on the prospects of potential nominees.

Shivakumar, who is also the Congress' state unit president, said he had a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary and the party's Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala among others, here.

"Today we had a discussion on the survey reports submitted by our district secretaries and party workers. We will ask them to do another round of survey. Then we will take a decision," he said. To a question, Shivakumar said: "The list has not been finalised. The next meeting will take place in New Delhi."

