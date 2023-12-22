Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi after BJP's 'Irony died' dig at Congress' crowdfunding campaign

Follow us on Image Source : @AMITMALVIYA Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with State minister and other officials.

BJP targeted the Congress party over its crowdfunding campaign saying they are asking for donations while their leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, State minister Zameer Ahmed Khan are travelling in a 'private jet'.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the Karnataka unit of the Congress party adding that both the leaders had 'happy moments' in a private jet while they were coming to Delhi to seek drought funds from the Centre.

"On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn't even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private jet. They apparently had 'happy moments' traveling together to Delhi, to seek funds for drought relief. Irony died a million times," Amit Malviya said.

"Karnataka is reeling under mis-governance but Congress's loot must continue," Malviya further said.

The video which was shared by Amit Malviya was originally posted by Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmad Khan.

"Karnataka government does not have funds to pay our Farmers affected by drought. Neither does it have funds for development or to fulfill its guarantees. But it has all the funds to fly the chief minister, his political secretary and housing minister in luxurious private jet. And that too to seek funds for drought relief from the central government And CM Siddaramaiah boasts that he is a 'Samaajavaadi'. But Kannadigas can only see a 'Majaavaadi' here !" said BJP leader CT Ravi.

Siddaramaiah responds to BJP, targets Prime Minister

Responding to the BJP after the saffron party took a dig at Karnataka Congress over the crowdfunding campaign, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi what he travels in."

