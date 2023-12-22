Youth spending most time on Facebook, Instagram because they are unemployed: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives for the ‘Congress Working Committee Meeting’, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. (File)

Rahul Gandhi on Friday cornered the government over Parliament's security breach incident and said the biggest question is how did they (the accused) enter the Parliament complex. The Congress scion was present at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc protest against the suspension of Opposition MPs in the recently concluded Winter Session of the Parliament. The MPs were suspended for unruly conduct when they were demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah.

At Jantar Mantar I.N.D.I.A. parties protest, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "The media did not talk about unemployment in the country. But it talked about Rahul Gandhi recording a video where suspended MPs were sitting outside the Parliament..."

"2-3 youth entered Parliament and released smoke. At this BJP MPs ran away. In this incident, there is the question of security breach, but there is another question of why they protested this way. The answer is unemployment in the country."

Further speaking on the security breach, Rahul Gandhi asked, "How did they come inside... they had brought gas cylinders. They could have brought something else inside... there is definitely a security breach but the reason why they protested is unemployment. I told someone who does surveys to survey in any city how many hours the youth of the country spend on social media. And got a small survey done."

"I was surprised to know that youth spent seven and a half hours on Faceboook, Instagram etc... Why? Because Narendra Modi ji has not given employment to the youth, he has only given them the opportunity to keep looking at the cell phones... it's your (government) fault that they come jumping into the Parliament House," he said.

When questions were asked on unemployment, 150 people were thrown out... It's not just one person but the voice of the 60 per cent people of this country, the Congress leader said.

Continuing further, Rahul Gandhi said, "You brought the Agniveer Yojana, you took away the feeling of patriotism from the minds of the youth."

