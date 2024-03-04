Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe handed over to NIA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rameshwaram Cafe where a fire broke out after a suspected blast explosion, in Bengaluru.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over investigation into the blast at a Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday.

As per the reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over Bengaluru's 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' blast probe to NIA. The anti-terror agency has registered the case and in the next few days, the NIA will start the official investigation of the entire matter.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said the government may consider handing over the Rameshwaram Café blast case to the NIA if the need arises. Siddaramaiah said, “We will see. The investigation has begun just now. No accused has been arrested yet. We will see if the need arises (for NIA investigation)."

Rameshwaram cafe blast

At least ten people were injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1. The bomb exploded between 12:50 pm and 1 pm. However, there was no loss of life.

The Bengaluru Police had registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable.

