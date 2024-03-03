Karnataka: BJP says it is 'Bomb Bengaluru', not 'Brand Bengaluru'; Congress reacts sharply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Miniter Siddaramaiah visits Rameshwaram Cafe blast site

Bengaluru blast: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (March 3) hit out at the Congress government for making the city “Bomb Bengaluru” instead of “Brand Bengaluru”, drawing sharp reactions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. This comes after a blast took place in the Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru on March 1, leaving 10 people injured.

The saffron party posted a poster on 'X' which read, "They said ‘Brand Bengaluru’. They made it ‘Bomb Bengaluru’."

BJP state president BY Vijayendra claimed there was a link between the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan shouted inside Vidhana Soudha on February 27 and the blast in Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru on March 1, which left 10 people injured.

Speaking to the reporters, he claimed that he has information that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigation report on the sloganeering has already been submitted to the Congress government but it is yet to be made public.

He alleged that the Siddaramaiah government was trying to cover up the FSL report and said that he would not be surprised if they brought out another FSL report.

Vijayendra said people of Bengaluru are feeling unsafe due to these incidents.

Siddaramaiah hits back

The Chief Minister hit out at the BJP for its statement.

"What should we call it when there were four bomb blasts during the BJP’s tenure? Who was ruling when the Mangaluru cooker blast took place? There was a blast in front of the BJP’s office in Malleswaram. Who was ruling then? Who is in charge of NIA, IB? It’s not their failure?" Siddaramaiah said.

"I am not supporting the bomb blast. I am condemning it but BJP should not do politics over it," he added.

Shivakumar too lambasted the BJP for tarnishing the image of Karnataka for petty political gains.

"The BJP is exploiting the opportunity to gain political mileage. They are tarnishing the image of Bengaluru and Karnataka in the process. They may have forgotten things that happened during their term. I don't want to do politics over that, but they should introspect. At times like these, they should be aware of the nation's unity, integrity and peace," he said.

On BJP's statement that it is 'Bomb Bengaluru' and not 'Brand Bengaluru', Shivakumar said, “BJP leaders don't have basic sense. No one in a responsible position will talk like this.”

(With PTI inputs)

