Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect with bag that allegedly had bomb seen on CCTV | Video

Bengaluru: As security agencies launch a massive manhunt to nab the conspirator behind the bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru, sources have said that the suspected accused who placed the bomb in the cafe is a resident of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka.

The cops are also questioning another person in relation to the Friday's blast at the famous Bengaluru restaurant. Meanwhile, a CCTV footage of the suspected accused with a bag allegedly having the bomb has also surfaced.

Probing agencies using AI (Artificial Intelligence) software have identified suspect's face, reports have said.

According to reports, the accused arrived to the restaurant on Friday in a bus. He went to the food counter, took a coupon and proceeded to the dining area. He didn't eat what he ordered but left his bag near the dining area, and left the cafe. The blast rocked the cafe after he left the restaurant, injuring at least 10 people.

As regards the Rameshwaram cafe incident, the investigation is in full swing. Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, the media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and cooperate, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said.

Karnataka Home Minister on blast

On the explosion at Bengaluru's The Rameshwaram Cafe, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, "We have constituted several teams. We have collected some evidence from CCTV footage. When the explosion took place, a BMTC bus moved on that way. We have information that he came on a bus. We will arrest the accused as soon as possible. Our teams are doing great. A timer was used for the blast, FSL team is doing the work. We have a meeting at 1 pm, CM Siddaramaiah will lead the meeting with high-level police officials regarding the blast..."

Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast FIR accessed

The supervisor of The Rameshwaram Cafe on ITPL Main Road, KV Rajesh, filed a complaint describing the incident at the renowned Bangalore hotel. The cafe operates daily from 6 am to 1 am, drawing thousands of visitors.

On March 1, 2024, the complainant's duty spanned from 6 am to 4 pm. Notably, the hotel experiences a peak in customers from 12 noon to 3 pm. Between 12:50 pm to 1:00 pm, an explosion occurred near the patio, causing panic among customers. Smoke filled the area, and some customers collapsed.

What all damages caused in The Rameshwaram Cafe?

The blast damaged the verandah's tarpaulin shelter, iron railings, and wall-mounted glasses. The complainant, joined by cafe workers, including Basha, Rajesh, Basavaraju, Amit, Naveen, Basavanya, Hariharan, Shiva, Jiya, Kapil, and others, found several injured, including one Farooq Hussain. Cafe's tile and iron pillar were also damaged.

The restaurant's roof and various areas sustained significant damage. During the investigation, it was revealed that perpetrators planned and executed a bomb explosion to cause chaos and casualties. Hariharan, the hotel's floor manager, reported seeing an individual leave a suspicious bag around 11:30 am, linking it to the premeditated terrorist act.

Rameshwaram Cafe cooperating with probe

Meanwhile, The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery, said it is cooperating with authorities and officials in their investigation.

In a statement, it said: "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations."

Co-founder and managing director of the cafe, Divya Raghavendra Rao, said, "Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and praying for their speedy recovery."

The Bengaluru Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the cafe.

According to police, 10 people, including staff and customers, were injured in the blast. The bomb exploded between 12:50 pm and 1 pm. However, there was no loss of life.

Forensic experts and the bomb disposal squad visited the spot, police said, adding that the case is being investigated from all angles.

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is also the MP from the Dharwad constituency in Karnataka, along with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and state BJP president Vijayendra Yeddyurappa, visited the injured people at a hospital.

Taking to X, Joshi said, "The inhumane incident that took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru today is really condemnable. I met the injured along with Governor and BJP state President and inquired about the situation."

