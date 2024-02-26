North Indian farmer stopped from boarding Bengaluru Metro for wearing 'dirty clothes', locals protest

Follow us on Image Source : X/ DEEPAK N Farmer in Bengaluru Metro station

A north Indian farmer was allegedly stopped from boarding a Bengaluru Metro by a security supervisor for putting on dirty clothes, officials said. The man was later allowed to travel in the train after protests by the locals. The incident took place at the Rajajinagar metro station in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 26). The elderly man possessed a ticket and was allegedly stopped by the supervisor from going to the platform as he did not wear clean clothes, officials added.

According to a viral video, a local man, named Kathik, protested against the supervisor’s objection, and argued in support of the man.

What's there in the video?

In the video, Karthik was heard stating that the security person said that if the elderly person wearing dirty clothes is allowed to travel, then other passengers may have objections.

Karthik questioned the supervisor if Bengaluru Metro was only for the VIP or it was a public transport. When the youth asked the supervisor for a written order regarding permission to travel on the basis of clothes, the security had no answer. The elderly farmer was then allowed to travel in the metro.

The BMRCL promptly swung into action and suspended the security supervisor when the video of the incident went viral on social media.

