'BJP's election manifesto is picture of new India, NDA does what it says': PM Modi in Mysuru | VIDEO

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega public meeting to garner support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD-S candidates from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies at Mysuru's Maharaja college grounds.

PM was garlanded by BJP workers today (April 14) in Karnataka's Mysuru. Former PM HD Deve Gowda also greeted him.

PM Modi said, "Firstly, I express my gratitude to former PM HD Deve Gowda. He is the senior most politician in the politics of India. I am fortunate to receive his blessings. Today, if we look back 10 years from now, we can see the development. BJP's manifesto is the picture of bigger transformations of the future. It is the picture of a new India."

"People in I.N.D.I.A bloc want to finish 'Sanatana'. They want to destroy the powers of the Hindu religion. Till Modi is there, these hateful forces will never succeed, this is Modi's guarantee...2024 Lok Sabha elections will not just decide the next 5 years but the 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047," PM added.

Here are major takeaways from PM Modi's Mysuru poll rally

Until there is Modi, the forces of hate will not be successful

Today is important from the point of view of the Lok Sabha polls and the next five years. The BJP released its 'sankalp patra' today, which is a guarantee of Modi

The NDA does what it says. Whether it was the abrogation of Article 370, bringing a law against triple talaq, reservation for women or the construction of the Ram Temple, the BJP's 'sankalp' is Modi's guarantee

The Congress had asked for proof from the Army about the surgical strikes. They are also working with the political wing of a banned organisation which is involved in terror activities

The Modi guarantees will make the lives of the people of Karnataka and India better

Congress today is ''sultan'' of ''tukde tukde gang''

Congress has given ticket to those who speak against India

Hundreds of crores in black money being sent across the country from Karnataka to help Congress fight poll

India will become R&D hub of the world

A public meeting was held in Mysuru on Sunday, followed by a roadshow in the coastal city of Mangaluru. The party workers of Mysuru-Kodagu, Mandya and Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituencies will participate in the rally.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Mysore for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega-poll campaign.

PM Modi arrived at Mysore Airport in his special plane. Following his arrival, he proceeded to Maharaja's College Grounds via road. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to visit Mangaluru on Sunday,

A large number of women welcomed PM Modi, saying "Solmelu Modi Ji", Kannada and "Thank you, Modi" for the work done by the Prime Minister for women and the respect given to them.

This will be the first rally by PM Modi ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in 14 constituencies of Karnataka on April 26. Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases. While 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state will vote on April 26, the remaining 14 constituencies in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7.

