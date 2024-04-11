Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rs 45.67 crore cash, alcohol worth Rs 146 crore seized in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel check a vehicle on Rajaram Mohan Roy Road, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission on Thursday said that cash amounting to Rs 45.67 crore and alcohol valued at over Rs 146 crore have been seized, with 1,544 FIRs filed in connection with these incidents since the implementation of the model code of conduct on March 16.

Total seizures worth Rs 292.74 crore

According to the Election Commission, as of now, total seizures amounting to Rs 292.74 crore have been made.

The statement from the office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer reports that flying squads, static surveillance teams, and police authorities have seized various items since the Model Code of Conduct came into force. These include Rs 45.67 crore cash, liquor bottles worth over Rs 146 crore, narcotic substances worth Rs 9.70 crore, gold worth Rs 10.81 crore, and freebies worth Rs 7.73 crore.

The Excise Department has taken action on various fronts and has booked a total of 1,938 heinous cases, 2,400 cases for breaching license conditions, 118 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and 11,790 cases under Section 15 (a) of the Karnataka Excise Act 1965. Additionally, they have seized 1,172 different types of vehicles.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election

The 28 seats of Karnataka will go to polls for the Lok Sabha elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 (second and third phase).

Phase 1: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar.

Phase 2: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga.

(With PTI inputs)

