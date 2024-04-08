BJP worker dies after crashing into Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's car in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @SHOBHABJP Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje

In a tragic incident, a 62-year-old BJP worker lost his life after mistakenly being hit by an SUV car owned by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. The incident occurred during a campaigning event by the BJP Minister in Bengaluru's KR Puram area near a Ganesh temple when the deceased, identified as Prakash, crashed into the SUV standing nearby with the door opened.

How did the incident take place?

According to Bengaluru East Traffic Police, the collision originally happened when the SUV car driver inadvertently opened the car door after sitting there for a while. This further led the 62-year-old Prakash, who was passing by on a Honda Activa, to collide with the gate and immediately fall off towards incoming traffic.

Accidently, a private bus was coming from behind at the same time, which rammed over Prakash, leading to his death on the spot, the police added.

Car driver taken into custody

Meanwhile, the bus and Shobha Karandlaje's car driver were taken into police custody.

Speaking of the incident, the Union Minister of State mourned the tragic death of Prakash. Speaking to reporters, she said, "We are all pained. Prakash was our dedicated worker, who used to be with us round-the-clock. We are with his family. We will pay the compensation from our party fund."

"The incident happened unexpectedly, we are with his family we will do whatever we could do for the family, car is mine, I have told doctors to conduct postmortem soon and let us know the reason for the death," she added.

