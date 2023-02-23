Thursday, February 23, 2023
     
Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions in place for THESE routes, know here

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued orders for restrictions on the flow of vehicular traffic on some city roads. The limitations will be in place until Friday afternoon.

Updated on: February 23, 2023 15:02 IST
Traffic restrictions were announced by Bengaluru Traffic Police for Thursday in Bengaluru amid a  VIP movement on various routes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit the state today.

The traffic movement will be impacted in places like Lalbagh Road, Minerva Road, JC Road, NR Chowk, and Indiranagar, among others. Amit Shah will go to Sandur, in the Ballari district, to attend a public event, and then he'll go to Bengaluru to take part in an interactive conversation about the "Indian Polity 65 Years Scenario and Paradigm Shift Under Modi."

Reports claim that he will also meet with senior party officials to discuss election preparations, including Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Arun Singh, the BJP's general secretary will also attend the sessions.

The authorities have said that the traffic will be restricted on the following roads: Lalbagh Road, Minerva Road, JC Road, NR Chowk, Mysuru Bank Circle, Palace Road, CID Junction, Basaveshwara Junction, Ali Asker Road, Infantry Road, Coffee Board Junction (BR Road), Manipal Junction, MG Road, Trinity Circle, Command Hospital, Domlur Water Tank, Indiranagar 100 feet Road, ISRO Junction, HAL, and Airport Road Ballari Road, It is essential that travellers make advance plans for their commute via these prohibited regions.

Parking will not be allowed on either side of the aforementioned roadways due to expected traffic congestion, the alert stated. For a hassle-free trip, commuters have been encouraged to schedule their commute in advance.

 

