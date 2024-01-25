Tech glitch delays Siddaramaiah's Mysuru project launch, official suspended over 'button blunder'

Follow us on Image Source : X Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah found himself in an awkward situation after a motor button failed to activate a lake-filling project in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah was supposed to press and inaugurate the project but it failed to activate due to a technical glitch.

According to the media reports, after the embarrassing incident, the Karnataka government suspended CN Sridhar, MD of the Mysore Electricity Board (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company - CESC). Sridhar was suspended for dereliction of duty, the officials said. The incident, which cost the official's job, happened in the presence of the media persons in Periyapattana taluk, Mysuru.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media in which the CM wearing a rubber protective glove on his right hand, constantly making efforts to press the button to start the motor but to no avail.

Also read: Nitish Kumar likely to share stage with PM Modi in his Bihar rally on February 4: Sources