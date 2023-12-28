Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises to bring ordinance to have 60% Kannada on signboards, nameplates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: A day after commercial establishments were vandalised by activists of the Kannada Rakshana Vedike, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursdaysadi that the state government plans to introduce an ordinance mandating that 60 per cent of space on signboards and nameplates is reserved for Kannada, with the rest left to any other language.

Karnataka govt to bring amendment to section 17(6)

Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting with the officials of the Kannada and Culture Department and Bengaluru civic agencies over the issue said that the government will also bring an amendment to section 17(6) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act (KLCDA) - 2022, which was promulgated by the previous BJP government on March 10, 2023 ahead of the assembly elections.

Addressing reporters after a meeting, he said, “People have to follow rules and if someone ignores them, then they will face the consequences. This I am making clear to everyone. I appeal to all the organisations and the activists not to take the law into their own hands.”

The Chief Minister's statement came after incidents on December 27 where pro-Kannada organizations engaged in protests, demanding the inclusion of Kannada language on signboards, nameplates, and advertisements.

Talking about the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (KLCDA-2022), the Chief Minister mentioned that according to section 17(6) of the Act, commercial, industrial, or business entities, institutions, hospitals, laboratories, entertainment centers, hotels, etc., are required to allocate half of the space on signboards and nameplates for information in Kannada, with the approval of either the government or local representatives.

The rest of the portion can be in any other language, he added.

Ordinance will come into effect on February 28, 2024

Nevertheless, the Chief Minister noted that during his earlier tenure as CM, he had issued a circular on March 24, 2018, specifying that 60 per cent of the space on nameplates and signboards should be dedicated to Kannada.

"Today we decided that the signboards and name plates should be 60:40 as per the previous circular. We will bring an amendment to section 17(6) of the said Act, which was introduced by the Kannada and Culture Department," he said.

"I have asked the officials to bring an ordinance because the assembly is not in session. The ordinance will come into effect on February 28, 2024. All the shops, business establishments, hotels, malls and hospitals have to follow this ordinance," he added.

Siddaramaiah also issued a warning to the vandals who engaged in violent actions on Wednesday, damaging offices, shops, business establishments, and buildings in protest against nameplates and signboards not displaying information in Kannada.

"Government is not against peaceful protests at a designated place. We will not stop anyone from protesting because we believe in democracy and the Constitution, but if anyone goes against the law then the government will not tolerate it,” the chief minister said.

29 Kannada activists sent to 14 days judicial custody

Meanwhile, a Magistrate Court in Bengaluru has ordered the judicial custody of over 29 Kannada activists, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president TA Narayana Gowda, for 14 days until January 10.

The activists were arrested by the police on Wednesday following violent protests. Their demonstrations, demanding that 60 per cent of nameboards in commercial establishments be in Kannada, escalated into destruction of boards that were in English.

Police had detained nearly 500 activists of the KRV who went on the rampage across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Gowda was arrested along with some of his aides in Yelahanka. On Thursday at around 5 am, he was produced before a Magistrate at his residence in Devanahalli who ordered the judicial custody of the arrested persons.

The police have registered three separate FIRs at the Chikkajala Police Station against Gowda and 28 others under Sections 188, 283, 341, 353 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations include assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, wrongful restraint, mischief, cause danger, obstruction or injury to any person and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

(With PTI inputs)

