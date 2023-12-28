Karnataka: Govt is not against pro-Kannada activists, but vandalism is not accepted, says Dy CM Shivakumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday reacted to the violent protests by the pro-Kannada activists across Bengaluru, saying the government will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands in the state in the name of fighting for the Kannada language.

The activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) targeted shops and business establishments which did not have Kannada signboards, advertisements and nameplates in the city.

The Deputy CM said "We are not against the pro-Kannada activists but they should not take law into their hands. We are not ready to accept damage caused to the properties in Bengaluru."

The government supports and respects those who fight to save Kannada but the vandalism should not be mean, he added.

The government will shut its eyes to vandalism, he added.

The government directions are clear that signboards, advertisements and name plates should have 60 per cent Kannada and there is a way to implement it such as issuing notices to those violating this norm, he explained.

The protesters can stage protests and raise slogans but damaging property is not acceptable, the Congress leader asserted.

"We are committed to save Kannada. Even the CM has directed us to have all the communications and our official business in Kannada. He had said that the government is committed to save Kannada," Shivakumar told reporters.

To a question that T A Narayana Gowda, KRV convener, has given a warning to the government that it will face the music during the Lok Sabha elections if it did not respect the sentiments of Kannadigas, Shivakumar said let them do whatever they want in a democratic manner but vandalism is not accepted.

"Investors have come here from different parts of the world. People are living here to make their livelihood. They should not be threatened," he added.

Meanwhile, a Magistrate Court in Bengaluru has sent over 29 Kannada activists including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president TA Narayana Gowda, to 14 days judicial custody till January 10.

They were arrested by the police on Wednesday after their protests demanding that 60 per cent of nameboards in commercial establishments to be in Kannada turned violent with destruction of boards that were in English.

Police had detained nearly 500 activists of the KRV who went on the rampage across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Nitish Kumar in Delhi . Will JDU leader take any major decision ahead of Lok Sabha elections?