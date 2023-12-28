Nitish Kumar in Delhi today. Will JDU leader take any major decision ahead of Lok Sabha elections?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Amid various political speculations, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on his way to New Delhi today where the National Executive meeting of Janata Dal United is scheduled to be held on Friday.

According to various reports, Nitish Kumar is angry with his party's national president Lalan Singh and there may be discussion on removing him from the post of party president. According to sources, many JDU leaders have raised eyebrows over Lalan Singh's comments on Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD and their equation with Nitish Kumar.

Before departing for Delhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar played down all the rumours and said, "This meeting takes place once every year. This is a routine meeting." However, the CM was tightlipped on the question of joining NDA and changing his party's national president.

Meanwhile, a day before the party's national executive meeting, new posters have come up in New Delhi. Interestingly, Lalan Singh's name is missing from all the posters and Nitish Kumar is being projected as the party leader. Image Source : INDIA TVPosters in Delhi ahead of JDU national executive meeting

