Nitish Kumar in Delhi today. Will JDU leader take any major decision ahead of Lok Sabha elections?

There are reports of Nitish Kumar once again returning to the NDA. However, JDU has termed these reports baseless and mere rumours.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: December 28, 2023 11:38 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Amid various political speculations, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on his way to New Delhi today where the National Executive meeting of Janata Dal United is scheduled to be held on Friday.

According to various reports, Nitish Kumar is angry with his party's national president Lalan Singh and there may be discussion on removing him from the post of party president. According to sources, many JDU leaders have raised eyebrows over Lalan Singh's comments on Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD and their equation with Nitish Kumar.

Before departing for Delhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar played down all the rumours and said, "This meeting takes place once every year. This is a routine meeting." However, the CM was tightlipped on the question of joining NDA and changing his party's national president.

Meanwhile, a day before the party's national executive meeting, new posters have come up in New Delhi. Interestingly, Lalan Singh's name is missing from all the posters and Nitish Kumar is being projected as the party leader.    India Tv - Posters in Delhi ahead of JDU national executive meeting

Image Source : INDIA TVPosters in Delhi ahead of JDU national executive meeting

