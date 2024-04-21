Hubballi murder case: Two arrested for justifying crime on social media post, killer's parents apologise

Follow us on Image Source : X Neha Hiremath

Two youths were arrested for justifying the murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi on their social media handles, said the officials on Sunday. The accused from Dharwad were arrested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fayaz's parents condemned their son's act seeking strict action against him.

The police action comes after a few pro-Hindu activists lodged a complaint alleging that the duo had posted contents claiming that Neha and her killer - Fayaz Khondunaik were in a relationship.

They allegedly uploaded pictures of the victim Neha and the accused, Fayaz, with the caption, "Neha Fayaz true love, justice for love", the complainants said.

Outrage in Hubballi over Neha's murder

Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on April 18 triggering a huge protest by the right-wingers

The accused Fayaz, who fled the scene, was arrested by police. Neha was a first-year MCA student and Fayaz was earlier her classmate. The incident triggered a public outrage with protests in Hubballi, Dharwad and several other places.

The BJP accused the Congress government of being soft on anti-social elements, which resulted in this incident as the ruling party tried to project it as an incident with a personal angle.

(With PTI inputs)