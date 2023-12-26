Tuesday, December 26, 2023
     
New Year parties not beyond 1 AM in THIS city, check December 31 guidelines

People are turning into celebration mode as New Year is around the corner. As event planners look up to organise New Year parties, a set of guidelines have been issued for Bengaluru in order to maintain law and order. Take a look.

Updated on: December 26, 2023 17:52 IST
Image Source : PTI Electronic City Elevated Expressway in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Several guidelines have been issued in Bengaluru in order to maintain law and order situation in view of the New Year celebrations on December 31. Due to the possibility of crowded gatherings in major cities on New Year's Eve, strict security arrangements are being made. Take a look.

New Year parties not beyond 1 AM

According to reports, hotels, clubs, and pubs organising New Year parties cannot hold them beyond 1 AM, to manage the crowd.

Strict action against drunk driving

People found driving under the influence of alcohol will be dealt strictly on December 31.

City's flyovers to remain closed from 11 pm to 6 am

The Bengaluru Police Department has identified 48 check posts at various locations for the New Year's Eve celebrations where traffic police will be deployed.

Apart from this, to streamline traffic and enhance safety, key areas of the city, such as MG Road, Residency Road and Church Street will remain vehicle-free from 8.00 pm on December 31. Also, all the flyovers will remain closed from 11 pm to 6 am.

A total of 5,200 constables, 1,800 head constables, 600 assistant sub-inspectors, 600 sub-inspectors, 160 inspectors, 45 assistant commissioners of police, 15 deputy commissioners of police, 1 joint commissioner of police and 2 additional police commissioners will be deployed for the security of Bengaluru.

Hotels, clubs and pubs in the city have been requested to maintain records of customers' details including name, age and phone number.

